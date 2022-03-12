ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their first leg semi-final match that will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Both these two sides have been neck to neck all season and in their two matches so far, one has ended in a draw, while the other was a positive one for the Mariners.

Manuel Marquez’s men come into this match in some good form – they have won four out of their last five games. However, they have been beaten by ATKMB and Jamshedpur FC and they can be put under pressure.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Hyderabad FC could not play their full squad in the last few matches owing to the Covid outbreak in the squad. For this match, it remains to be seen if Hyderabad FC will be able to select players like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Asish Rai, among others.

ATK Mohun Bagan will not be able to avail the services of Hugo Boumous as he is still recovering from a groin injury. Apart from him, Michael Soosairaj and Avilash Paul are also out with injuries.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti; Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary; Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco; David Williams

What time will Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 12, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

