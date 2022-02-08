ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday, February 8. The match will begin at 7:30 pm.

Hyderabad FC has been the team to beat this season and they come into this match after having beaten NorthEast United FC 5-0 in their previous match. Courtesy this result, they have consolidated their position at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan drew their last tie against Mumbai City FC 1-1.

>ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

For Hyderabad FC, there are no injury concerns before the match and this should give them a great head start. However, head coach Juan Ferrando has informed that there are few players in the ATK Mohun Bagan camp who aren’t 100% match fit.

>ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhashis Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams

>What time will Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 8, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

