ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC will square off against Bengaluru FC in the 22nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Wednesday, December 8. Notably, both sides will look to get back to winning ways in this high-octane clash which will is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Hyderabad FC were able to showcase their strengths against strong teams, but Manolo Marquez was unhappy with his team’s performance in the 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in their last match and would want his charges to improve when they take on the former champions. On the other hand, Marco Pezzaiuoli’s side lost 1-3 to defending champions Mumbai City FC in their last game, leaving them with just one win from four matches. They started the match well and even had the chance to go 2-1 up before half-time. However, the steam dropped in the later half as they fell prey to the title holders.

Both sides will look to steady their ship, as consistency and lapse of concentration in crucial moments has hurt them so far.

Advertisement

>ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News, Injury Update

Prince Ibarra, Iman Basafa and Udanta Singh are all doubts and their participation remains in jeopardy in this match for BFC. While, Sarthak Golui has left the bubble to tend to a family emergency.

Meanwhile, Halicharan Narzary will be out for the game against Bengaluru, while Mohammad Yasir’s availability remains doubtful.

>ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikanth Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Garcia, Yasir Mohammed, Hitesh Sharma, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Yronndu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

>What time will Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on Wednesday, December 8, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm IST.

>What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

Advertisement

The match between BFC vs MCFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.