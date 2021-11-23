ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC have overhauled their squad during the transfer window following their dismal performance in the previous edition of the Indian Super League. On Tuesday, when a new look CFC under the guidance of new coach Bozidar Bandovic will square off against Hyderabad FC, they will hope for a positive start. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC will look to break into the top four this year, having narrowly missed the playoffs last time. Manuel Márquez Roca’s men got the better of Chennaiyin in both games last season and they will once again look to cash in on the weak defence’s of their opponent.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Chennaiyin have a couple of injury concerns in their squad ahead of the kick-off. Chennaiyin’s Brazilian international Rafael Crivallero has been sidelined from this fixture with an injury while the availability of their Indian midfielder Germanpreet Singh is doubtful.

There are no injury concerns in the Hyderabad squad for this game.

>ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kattimani, Rai, C Singh, Juanan, Mishra, Narzary, Garcia, Victor, Yasir, Ogbeche, Chianese

Chennaiyin Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith, R Singh, Lalrinzuala, Das, Nawab, Chhangte, Thapa, Crivellaro, Koman, Gikiewicz, Ali

>What time will Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC. The match between CFC vs HFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

