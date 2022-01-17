ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch the live telecast

Jamshedpur FC will be chuffed with the addition of Daniel Chima Chukwu to their arsenal and will be keen to overtake Kerala Blasters at the top of the points table when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Heading into this match, Jamshedpur are placed second on the points table as they have 19 points in 11 games. Now, they will be keen to go into this game with Chima added to their ranks on Saturday. The Nigerian has moved to Jamshedpur from SC East Bengal.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be keen to get back to winning ways after having been winless for the last three games. They missed their key player Bartholomew Ogbeche in the last match as he was suspended, but he will be back and it will be interesting to see how Marquez line things up for this clash.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Jamshedpur do not have any visible injury concerns ahead of the match and the likes Greg Stewart, Ricky Lallawmawma and Alexandre Lima should once again pose a lot of threat to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad will be happy to welcome backOgbeche in the squad after suspension and the usual suspects in the backline include Siverio, Aniket Jadhav and Edu Garcia are expected to fire once again.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Rickey Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Jordan Murray

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 17, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

