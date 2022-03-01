ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two teams that are placed at the top of the points table will take on each other as Hyderabad FC clash with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League Match 63 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

Hyderabad come into this match having already secured their qualification into the semi-finals and they already have two games in hand. With 35 points, they have been the best side in the league so far. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, also need one point to book their maiden semi spot – they have played 17 matches and have bagged 34 points.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Hyderabad FC come into this game without being able to avail the services of Halicharan Narzary. We need to wait and see if Asish Rai makes it to the final after having missed the last game with an injury.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will not have the services of Greg Stewart who is serving a suspension after receiving four yellow cards. Also, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, and Farukhare also out with injuries.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Ritwik Das, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima Chukwu

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, March 01, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

