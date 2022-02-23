ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The juggernaut that is Hyderabad FC will be up against Kerala Blasters – a side that is vying to get back in the top four. This makes this match in Indian Super League an intriguing one. It will kick-off at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday at 07:30 pm.

Coming into this match, Hyderabad FC are flying high after a dominant 3-1 win over FC Goa in their last game. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will come into this fixture after facing a draw in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Hyderabad FC will not be able to avail of the services of Halicharan Narzary as he is out with a long-term injury. Barring this, there are no other fitness concerns. We have to wait till the starting whistle to see if Khassa Camara gets a nod in the starting line-up.

Kerala Blasters FC will not be using the services of Jorge Pereyra Diaz since he received a red card in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. At the same time, Rahul KP could get a nod in the starting XI. However, they will miss the services of full-back Sandeep Singh.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 23, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

