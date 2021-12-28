ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In-form Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in the 43rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. The Hyderabad club has not lost a game since its opening fixture are required to win this game to consolidate their position in the top four of the league table. The Nizams are unbeaten the last five games but were held off to a 1-1 draw in the previous fixture against SC East Bengal last Thursday. They will need to get over the tendency to drop points, something which has troubled them in their last two games.

On the other hand, Odisha have been struggling with consistency lately. Despite the initial spark, the Kalinga Warriors have fizzled out in the league as they managed to earn just four points from a possible 15 in their last five games. They sit in seventh place in the points table with 10 points from the opening seven games. They are five points behind table-toppers Mumbai City FC and just two points behind Hyderabad. Kiko Ramirez will be eager to end their winless run, as a win can elevate them to fourth place in the standings.

The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

Manolo Marquez will miss the services of right-back Asish Rai.

Meanwhile, Kiko Ramirez has no injury concerns going into this match.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Isacc Vanmalsawma, Nanda Kumar, Jonathas

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 27, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

