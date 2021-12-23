ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC will look to close the gap on table toppers Mumbai City FC and move to second in the points table when they take on a distraught SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) contest on Thursday. The game will be hosted at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Manolo Marquez’s charges are on a five-match unbeaten streak, the joint longest this season along with Kerala Blasters FC. They head into this contest after a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their last fixture. However, the Nizam’s currently ranked fourth have a game in hand and know all too well that this is their best chance to cut the gap at the top of the heap. They can move to second spot with 14 points with a win here.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with zero wins from seven matches. They have managed three draws in the process but conceded a record of 17 goals in seven games so far. The Red and Gold brigade lost 0-2 to NorthEast United FC in their last match, which also saw their best player, Antonio Perosevic being sent off for violent conduct against the referee.

Advertisement

The match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Hyderabad FC no injury concern in their ranks.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal will be unable to call upon the services of Franjo Prce, who is out with an ankle injury. Darren Sidoel trained with the squad for the first time but may not be ready for this fixture. The biggest blow will be in the form of Antonio Perosevic, who was sent off following his red card incident during their last match against NorthEast United FC.

>ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Advertisement

>Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Souvik Chakrabarti, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

>SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Daniel Chukwu

>What time will Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, December 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Advertisement

>What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.