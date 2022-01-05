ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Both Teams Look to Make the Most of Mumbai's Lack of Form

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Juan Ferrando-coached ATK Mohun Bagan will have the opportunity to top the table when they clash against high-flyers Hyderabad FC in the 50th fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday.The fixture will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and is slated to start at 07:30 PM IST.

ATK Mohun Bagan got back to winning ways, extending their run to two games in the last outing against FC Goa. Ferrando’s wards are placed fourth with 14 points from eight matches, but will face a stern test against Hyderabad, who are on a seven-game unbeaten run. Liston Colaco has been in top form for the Mariners, the striker scored in his second successive game in a 2-1 win over Goa. However, it remains to be seen how he performs against his old club Hyderabad.

On the other hand, placed second in the ISL 2021-22 standings, Hyderabad will go top of the table if they beat the Kolkata outfit, as they are one point adrift of table-toppers Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC stunned Mumbai (4-2) the previous night, leaving the fight for the summit spot open. The Nizams have 15 points to their name from eight games and will be keen to occupy the top slot with another big victory. Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is leading the golden boot race would look to take his tally beyond 10, the Nigerian has eight goals from as many games so far.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Asutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, January 5, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

