The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has served a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC’s Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs. 1.5 Lakhs after being found guilty of ‘violent conduct’ in their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) match against Hyderabad FC.

Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, March 7, 2022.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC’s previous match against Odisha FC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.