>ISL 2021-22 >Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch The Match Online, TV Telecast, Team News: Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Goa on Friday in the Indian Super League (ISL) after they saw a couple of their games getting postponed.

Jamshedpur FC have been far better this season and coming into this match, they are placed third with 19 points. The side has strong contenders to clinch a top four slot.

On the other hand, FC Goa have not been able to get any momentum in their favour all season and they have stumbled to the ninth position in the league table with 14 points. This match could be their chance to end their inconsistent run. However, their task will be cut out as Jamshedpur FC have been a solid side across all departments.

Advertisement

>ISL 2021-22 >Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

For Jamshedpur FC, Komal Thatal is back training, but this match against FC Goa could be too soon for him to be pushed into action.

FC Goa will not be able to avail the services of Glan Martins as he took a knock in their previous match against Bengaluru FC and the medical staff are still working on him.

>ISL 2021-22 >Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

>Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Jordan Murray

>FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

Advertisement

>What time will >Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 28, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Friday.

>What TV channel will show >Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Advertisement

>How can I live stream >Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.