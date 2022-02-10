ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It has a clash between two teams jostling it out for a finish at the top of the points table. When Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will meet in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday, it will be a riveting contest on offer.

In their last match, Jamshedpur were handed a defeat by Bengaluru FC and this ended their three-game winning streak. Now, coming into this match, they are out of the top four with 22 points in 13 games. However, a win here could slot them straight back in the fray.

>ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

>For Jamshedpur FC, Peter Hartley makes a comeback after serving a one-game suspension. However, Komal Thatal is still suffering from an injury and might miss the next 3 to 4 games.

>Kerala Blasters FC will have Rahul KP return to the squad, but he is still out of this clash. However, there are no further injury concerns in the camp and Jorge Pereyra Diaz is their only absentee against Jamshedpur.

>ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

>Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehnesh TP (GK), Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Len Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima

>Kerala Blasters FC >Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyeltshen

>What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, February 10, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

Advertisement

What TV channel will show >Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL match between >Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream >Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.