ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a bid to climb into the top-four, Jamshedpur FC will take on an unpredictable NorthEast United FC in the 51st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, January 6. After a few indifferent outings, Jamshedpur FC will be keen to get back to winning ways, as they could only muster two points from the last three games. They lost narrowly (0-1) to Chennaiyin FC last time out and find themselves at sixth place in the league table, with 13 under their belt.

On the other hand, Deshorn Brown’s stunning hat trick helped NorthEast United draw against title holders Mumbai City FC in their last match. However, Khalid Jamil’s side have been far from impressive with three losses, a win and a draw each in the last five matches. They need to be more clinical and get desperate to win games, as they are currently placed 10th on the standings with eight points to their name.

The game between Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

>ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

Owen Coyle will be unable to call upon the services of Farukh Choudhary, the striker is out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Subhashish Roy Choudhary, Khassa Camara and Federico Gallego, will be on the sidelines for the Khalid Jamil-coached side.

>ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

>Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; J. Singh, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel; Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray, B. Thangjam

>NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, N. Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Seityasen Singh, Suhair VP, M. Coureur, Deshorn Brown

>What time will Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, January 6, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

>What TV channel will show the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

