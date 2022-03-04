ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC will aim to stay at the top of the points table when they will lock horns with the Odisha FC in the Indian Super League match that will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Jamshedpur have been in sensational form and they come into this match on the back of a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC. With this win, the team has also made it to the semi-finals for the very first time in their history.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

Jamshedpur FC will see the return of Greg Stewart as he makes a comeback after serving his suspension against Hyderabad FC. However, Farukh Choudhury remains ruled out for the season and Komal Thatal is also injured.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will have a fully fit squad at their disposal. Barring midfielder Liridon Krasniqi, who has left the bubble after the match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehnesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Len Doungel, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas Jesus

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, March 04, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Friday.

What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

