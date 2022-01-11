ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC are set to play host to a struggling SC East Bengal in the 57th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be held at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

SC East Bengal are enduring a horrid season in the ongoing ISL, having failed to register a single victory in ten games and will be desperate to make an impact in this game. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with six draws and four losses under their name.

The hosts, on the other hand, are sitting at the 4th spot and will look to solidify their position in the top 4 by collecting all three points here.

The match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Jamshedpur FC’s Indian playmaker Komal Thatal is a long term injury absentee and is expected to miss this game as well.

SC East Bengal are set to miss the services of their several key players due to injury. The list of injuries in the SCEB squad includes Daniel Chukwu, Joyner Lourenco, Franjo Prce and Tomislav Mrcela. Darren Sidoel has also been sidelined from this game as he is still nursing his injury while Antonio Perosevic will warm the bench due to his suspension.

>ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI: P Kumar, Renthlei, Hartley, Sabia, Lallawmawma, Doungel, Singh, Lima, Thatal, Stewart, Murray

SC East Bengal Possible Starting XI: A Bhattacharya, A Khan, Mondal, A Mukherjee, Amarjit, Rafique, Hnamte, Das, Luwang, Haokip, Chukwu

>What time will Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

