ISL 2021-22 JFC v CFC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

As Jamshedpur FC step into the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday, January 2, they will be hoping to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC, who are also coming at the back of two straight losses. Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other eight times in the ISL, with Chennaiyin FC winning three of those match. Jamshedpur FC have won two and three of these fixtures have been draws. In their encounters last season, Jamshedpur won one and Chennaiyin won the other. There will be a bit of a pressure on Bozidar Bandovic with Chennaiyin FC losing their last two matches.

Chennaiyin FC have been on a bit of a slide and have lost three of their five matches, winning only one. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have two wins, two draws and one loss in last five games. In their previous match, Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters while Chennaiyin FC lost 4-2 to Bengaluru FC.

>ISL 2021-22 JFC v CFC: Team News, Injury Update

Forward Farukh Choudhary is not available for Jamshedpur FC with a long-term injury that he suffered on national duty. For Chennaiyin FC, Nerijus Valskis, their recent signing from their opponents, will not be available to be fielded since paperwork still needs to be completed and he will be in soft quarantine.

>ISL 2021-22 JFC v CFC Probable XI:

>JFC Probable XI: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

>CFC Probable XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewic.

>When does the JFC v CFC match start?

JFC v CFC ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 09:30 p.m. IST on January 2, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

>What TV channel will broadcast the match between JFC v CFC?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between JFC v CFC.

>How can I watch the JFC v CFC match live?

Today’s ISL match between JFC v CFC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

