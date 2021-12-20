ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Updates: Bright Start to the Match, Scores Tied at 0-0

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Updates: Former champions Bengaluru FC will have to make a difference with their performance when they take on a dominant Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.
The Blues’ poor form has pushed them down to the 10th spot with five points from seven games. Read More
30’| It has been a tightly contested game of football in Bambolim with both teams asking question to their opponent’s backline. Bengaluru came the closest to opening the scoring when Narender Gahlot almost put the ball in the back of his net. The game has been played a good speed with some good wing play, especially from Bengaluru.
25’| Alan Costa brings down Komal Thatal near the middle of the park. JFC takes a short free-kick and Greg Stewart who runs forward and fires in a delicious ball but it was a bit too high and Gurpreet slapped it towards safety.
20’| Bengaluru win a free-kick just outside the box after Udanta went down rather easily. Cleiton Silva stepped up and fired in a ball towards the far post but Rehnesh covers it well.
16’| The linesman on BFC half raises the flag again for offised but replays show that the ball came off a BFC player. Earlier, Greg Stewart was flagged while replays showed he was well inside.
13’| Alex Lima was just inches away from getting the game’s first goal. He won the ball few yards outside the box, then he danced past two-three BFC players and entered the box and took a shot but it goes right across the face of the goal.
9’| A brilliant forward ball put in by Ashique on the left for Udanta. The winger uses his electric pace to get to the ball and then squares one into the middle but Narender Gahlot prevented it from reaching a BFC player. However, he almost put the ball in the back of the net.
5’| It has been a good start for Bengaluru FC in this match, they are using their flanks to the fullest. Ajith Kamaraj whips the ball in but with too much power. The ball evades Udanta inside the box.
2’| A long ball is hooved up towards the JFC box, Ashique was chasing the ball. TP Rehnesh came out and it looked like he was trying to grab the ball but realised that he is outside the box and heads the ball for a corner.
1’| Bengaluru FC’s Brazilian defender Ramires commits a foul few yards outside the box. Greg Stewart steps up to take the freekick and he goals for goal but it is straight to Gurpreet.
1’| We are underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. A win here tonight would lift them to second spot in the points table. Similarly, if Bengaluru win, they’ll pip NEUFC to the 9th spot.
Nerijus Valskis who has been struggling with fitness issues has been replaced by Jordan Murray in a last-minute change.
The two sides have shared the pitch eight times, with Jamshedpur FC on the winning side four times while Bengaluru winning it just twice, with the remainder of fixtures ending in draws.
Valskis, Stewart Start for Jamshedpur: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis.
Udanta, Suresh Start; Chhetri on the Bench: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK/ C), Ajith Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.
Uncertainty looms at Bengaluru FC as they sit tenth in the league table with just five points. After winning their opening game, the Blues haven’t registered a single win in their following six games, losing four times and drawing twice.
The Men of Steel sit second in the league table with 11 points. Owen Coyle’s men have collected six points out of a possible nine in their last three games, and will need to put up a consistent performance if they have to retain their spot in the top four.
Jamshedpur FC are up against Bengaluru FC in match 36 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Owen Coyle’s side have lost just once this season and are joint second in the points table. Bengaluru FC are winless since their first match of the season.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8 match number 36 where Jamshedpur FC play host to Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
On the contrary, Jamshedpur are at the other end of the table, sitting third with 11 points from six games. The Red Miners have won two of their last three games and head into this contest after steamrolling Odisha FC 4-0 in their previous game. A win in this match can get them to the second spot and a point adrift of Mumbai City FC.
ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update
Marco Pezzaiuoli will be without the services of Yrondu Musavu-King and forward Leon Augustine till January, while Naorem Roshan Singh is suspended for this clash after collecting four yellow cards. Bengaluru FC will, however, have Suresh Wangjam returning from suspension.
Meanwhile, Owen Coyle will be without Mobashir Rahman, while Alex Lima’s availability remains doubtful due to a groin injury. Jordan Murray returned to training and is likely to play a bigger role in this clash.
What time will Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?
The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
