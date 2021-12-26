ISL 2021-22 KBFC v JFC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Both Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC have had strong beginnings to the season and now sit in the top four on Christmas. When these two teams meet on Sunday, December 26, it is important to remember that there is a history of draws, and with both teams being evenly matched sides, expect it to be a low-scoring affair.

Kerala Blasters FC are coming off a win against Chennaiyin FC a few days ago, as well as a 3-0 thrashing of defending champions and table-toppers Mumbai City the weekend before. Since losing on the first day of the season, the Blasters have gone undefeated in their last six games. Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have only lost one of their first six games this season and are coming off a goalless draw against Bengaluru last week.

>ISL 2021-22 KBFC v JFC: Team News, Injury Update

Kerala Blasters have been the season’s biggest surprise, going six games without losing since losing their first game. Ivan Vukomanovic’s team has won their past two matches convincingly with 3-0 scoreline over Mumbai City, before repeating the same against Chennaiyin on Wednesday. Jamshedpur’s encounter on Monday proved to be a frustrating one as it resulted in Bengaluru holding them to a 0-0 draw. The deadlock came after the Men of Steel’s 4-0 triumph over Odisha, in which they scored four times in the first 35 minutes.

For Kerala, Albino Gomes, Enes Sipovic, Rahul KP, and Chencho Gyeltshen are all uncertain in this match too. Nerijus Valskis was a late withdrawal versus Bengaluru. In the case of Jamshedpur, if Valskis is ruled out again, ex-Blasters forward Jordan Murray will lead the attack. Farukh Choudhary will remain on the sidelines too.

>ISL 2021-22 KBFC v JFC probable XI:

>KBFC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Prasanth K, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

>JFC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehnesh (GK), Ricky, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Seminlen Doungel, Jordan Murray

>When does the match between KBFC v JFC start?

The ISL 2021-22 match between KBFC v JFC will take place at the Tilak Stadium in Goa on Friday, December 26 at 07:30 pm IST.

>What channel will the match KBFC v JFC be televised on?

The ISL match between KBFC v JFC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I watch the match between KBFC v JFC online?

Today’s ISL match between KBFC v JFC can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

