ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC will have to stay focused and get back their mojo when they lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the second leg of the 2021-22 Indian Super League semi-final that will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 1st leg, Kerala Blasters emerged winners with a margin of 1-0, courtesy a Sahal Abdul Samad goal. However, they would know that Jamshedpur were close even in that game and can turn the match around with their persistent style of play.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Barring Denechandran Meitei, Kerala Blasters FC have the rest of the squad at their disposal for this second leg clash.

For Jamshedpur FC, Boris Singh will miss this game. Apart from him, the injury to Len Doungel is also not quite clear. Komal Thatal and Farukh Choudhary are already out of the equation and hence, Jamshedpur need to dig deep to get the perfect squad for this match.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Puitea, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP (GK), PC Dinpuia, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, March 15, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

