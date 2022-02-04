ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into match 81 of the ongoing ISL season and will see Kerala Blasters FC lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Friday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. In their last match, the Kerala Blasters were handed their first defeat in 10 matches as Bengaluru FC beat them 1-0. On the other hand, the NorthEast United FC were hammered 0-5 by Hyderabad FC in their previous game and will need to be at their absolute best in this match against Kerala Blasters FC.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

For Kerala Blasters FC, Lalthathanga Khawlhring was shown his fourth yellow card of this season against Bengaluru FC and hence, will be suspended for this match. As per head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, all the other players will be available since they have all recovered.

NorthEast United FC will still not be able to avail the services of goalkeeper Mirshad Michu who is still out with an injury. However, striker Deshorn Brown is fit again and could well be a part of the squad ahead of this match.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Harmanjot Khabra (C), RV Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar; Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna; Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK and C); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Diallo Zakaria, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, Marcelinho, VP Suhair

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, February 4, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

