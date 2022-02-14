ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Kerala Blasters FCwill be looking to get back to winning ways and give a boost to their title hopes when they take on SC East Bengal in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match. This fixture will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco.

In their last match, Kerala suffered a 0-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC and this could have clipped their wings as far as their title aspirations are concerned. On the other hand, SC East Bengal come into this match having been beaten 1-2 by Odisha FC in their last game.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Kerala Blasters have been hit with a number of injuries and suspensions. While Harmanjot Khabra and Marko Leskovic remain suspended, Hormipam Ruivah is out with injury. Hormipam Ruivah, who underwent surgery, is out for the remainder of the season.

SC East Bengal have to let go of back Tomislav Mrcela. The side is also sweating over the fitness of Jackichand Singh. We can see Fran Sota making his first start.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Bijoy Varghese, Denechandra; Jeakson Singh, Puita; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Jorge Pereyra Diaz; Alvaro Vazquez

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy (GK); Huidrom Naocha Singh, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana; Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh, Marcelo Ribeiro

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 14, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco on Monday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today's ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

