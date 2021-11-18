ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters Preview: Manjappada Dream Again with a Fresh Start

After a rather disappointing season last time around, >Kerala Blasters would like to pose a serious challenge to the Indian Super League title. Realistically though, climbing up the table to a more respectable position in the table would be a just reward for their football-crazy supporters.

With new coach Ivan Vukomanovic of Serbia at the helm of affairs along with some fresh faces will take the field to defend the honour of their fans - the Manjappada (aka the yellow army).

Exciting players have joined their ranks with former Chennaiyin defender Enes Sipovic and Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra upfront. Indians Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad remain the star attractions though for the Blasters.

Strength

Defence will again be the high-point of their play with the notable additions of Marko Leskovic and Sanjeev Stalin, along with Spiovic. The ever-confident Nishu Kumar will continue to be a strong presence for the Blasters.

The additions of Harmanjot Khabra will give flexibility to Vukomanovic when it comes to setting up his team with the likes of Givson Singh and Jeakson Singh in mid-field.

Weakness

Posing a serious attacking threat remains KBFC’s problem with finding the right balance and mix of Indian and foreign players, which might prove tricky for Vukomanovic. Alavro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz are expected to find the back of the net, given their pedigree but are unproven in Indian conditions.

Chencho Gyeltshen, the captain and star player for Bhutan, has experience of playing and starring in India but his effectiveness against taller and stronger foreign defenders might cause worry for fans.

ISL 2020-21 performance

Kerala Blasters finished 10th last season with just three wins, eight draws and 9 losses. They had conceded the second-highest number of goals and could not score many goals too.

Most notable new signings

Khabra’s move from Bengaluru, along with Sipovic will add solidity to the defence for Kerala Blasters as the likes of Luna Pereyra and Gyelthsen are expected to shine in front of goal.

Their most significant signing though might turn out to be that of India’s U-17 star Stalin, who is making his ISL debut after stints with Portuguese Primeira Liga club C.D. Aves and third division club Sertanense.

History in ISL

Kerala Blasters are two-time runners-up in the ISL, having lost on both occasions to ATK (now known as ATK Mohun Bagan). Apart from the 2014 and 2016 seasons, KBFC have failed to qualify for the playoffs in all the other seasons.

Chances/Prediction

The Manjappada will hope that this time it is different and everything clicks into position for their promising squad. A mid-table finish is attainable with other teams having improved leaving Kerala Blasters to do a lot of catching up.

Squad

>Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

>Defenders: Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku

>Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna.

>Forwards: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

>Head Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic

