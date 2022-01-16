ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Match Postponed

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between >Kerala Blasters and >Mumbai City FC has been postponed. Match number 62 was scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters do not have the requisite number of players available for the match.

The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

ISL had already postponed some games including ATK Mohun Bagan’s match against Bengaluru FC on Saturday, hours before the start. This was ATKMB’s second successive match to be postponed.

Earlier, their match against Odisha FC was postponed after an unnamed player reported positive for COVID-19.

As many as four ATKMB players in the bio-secure bubble had been reported to be positive and the Juan Ferrando-coached side had been locked in their rooms for one week without a single training session.

Players of other teams including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC also contracted the coronavirus, while SC East Bengal too isolated themselves after their hotel staff inside the bio bubble found positive.

