ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Liston Stunner Puts ATKMB 1-0 Up

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Liston Colaco with a stunner from outside the box to put ATK Mohun Bagan in the lead. FC Goa’s Muhammed Nemil had a couple of chances but his shots were astray. Juan Ferrando will go against his former team when ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa take on each other in the Indian Super League match No.44 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan is fifth in the league table with 11 points in seven matches. Whereas, FC Goa stand at eighth position with eight points in seven matches.

The main talking point ahead of the match will be ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando who quit FC Goa to become the new Mariners boss.

It will be interesting to see how he sets up his new team against his old and how his former players respond to their manager walking away to a rival.

Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

In the pre-match press conference, Ferrando informed that all the players are fit and available for selection.

FC Goa

In the pre-match press conference, Derrick Pereira revealed Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, and Romario are out due to injury. He added that Airam Cabrera had pulled his hamstring in the last game and underwent a medical test. Three other players (unnamed) might not play due to food poisoning.

Key Players

ATK Mohun Bagan

Liston Colaco: The Goan winger has scored four goals and assisted one goal. He is the leading Indian goalscorer in Hero ISL this season. In addition, he has made 16 tackles and five interceptions.

Hugo Boumous: The midfielder has scored five goals and made one assist in seven matches. He will be one of the contenders for the golden boot this season.

FC Goa

Ivan Gonzalez: The center-back has been a leader at the back. Offensively, he has one goal and an assist. While, defensively, he has made 28 tackles, 26 clearances, 12 blocks and 10 interceptions.

Alberto Noguera: The Spaniard has scored two goals and assisted one. He has an average passing accuracy of 85.31% this season. Moreover, he has made 29 tackles in defensive play.

Key Stats

FCG Struggling Against ATKMB

FC Goa has not beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in their two meetings. They have lost one and drawn one.

ATKMB With A Good Record At The Venue

ATK Mohun Bagan has 19 matches at PJN Stadium, Fatorda, winning 12 and losing only 4 matches.

Both Teams Struggling With set-pieces

ATKMB have conceded nine goals from the set-piece situation which is most by any club in the league. While FCG has conceded eight goals and rank just below their opponents.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

Date: 29 December 2021

Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

