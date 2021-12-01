Home / News / Football / ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Williams Scores Stunner, MCFC Lead 5-1
Live now

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Williams Scores Stunner, MCFC Lead 5-1

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: David Williams scores a stunner. Bipin Singh and Mourtada Fall score early in the second half to make it five star for Mumbai. Score:- ATKMB 1-5 MCFC

News18.com |
Updated: December 01, 2021, 20:57 IST
Advertisement

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: David Williams with a stunning strike to pull one back for ATK Mohun Bagan. Bipin Singh plays a nice one-two with Angulo and scores Mumbai’s fifth. Mourtada Fall increases Mumbai’s lead off a perfect free kick from Jahouh. Deepak Tangri is sent off right after the start of the second half. Igor Angulo scores Mumbai City FC’s third. Read More

Dec 01, 2021 20:57 IST

Substitution for ATK Mohun Bagan

67′ -

Lenny Rodrigues 🔁 Abhishek Suryawanshi

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:56 IST

Substitution for Mumbai City FC

63′ -

Angulo 🔁 Ygor Catatau

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC

Advertisement
Dec 01, 2021 20:54 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC

60′ - GOAL! David Williams with a brilliant strike to pull one back for ATK Mohun Bagan. No chance for Nawaz for that one.

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:45 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-5 Mumbai City FC

52′ - GOAL! Bipin Singh makes it 5-0 for Mumbai City FC. Mumbai win the ball again in the ATKMB half. Bipin receives the ball and gives it across to Angulo, who puts it back towards him. Bipin runs behind the defence to receive the ball and slams it home.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-5 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:43 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-4 Mumbai City FC

47′ - GOAL! Mourtada Fall scores Mumbai City FC’s fourth. Ahmed Jahouh with an inch-perfect free kick that Fall heads in.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-4 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:40 IST

Deepak Tangri Sent Off

46′ - RED CARD! Terrible start to the second half for ATKMB. Deepak Tangri catches Vikram Pratap on follow through and he gets a second yellow, which means he has to leave the field of play. ATKMB are now down to 10 men.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Advertisement
Dec 01, 2021 20:39 IST

2ND HALF KO: ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF! ATK Mohun Bagan will need to turn it up by several notches to get something out of this game.

Half time substitutions for ATKMB!

Boumous 🔁 David Williams
Liston 🔁 Prabir Das

Dec 01, 2021 20:28 IST

HT Stats

Here are the statistics from the first half. Mumbai City FC have simply been superior, be it in terms of possessions, shots or obviously the goals.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:20 IST

HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

HALF TIME! It’s been a shocker of a half for ATK Mohun Bagan while Mumbai City FC have run riot at the Fatorda. Vikram Pratap Singh has found the back of the net twice, including one with his arm, and Igor Angulo tapped in one.

ATKMB had no control over the game throughout that first 45 minutes and they will need to come back with a completely different plan to try and get back into this one.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:11 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

38′ - GOAL! Igor Angulo makes it 3-0 for Mumbai City FC. The corner is not dealt with properly by ATK Mohun Bagan and it falls for Mandar, who whips in a fantastic cross back in the middle. Mourtada Fall rises high to head it towards Angulo, who taps it in.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:06 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

34′ - Two misses from Angulo there! The first time he thought he was going to be offside but the flag didn’t go up and he didn’t try to go for a strike. The second, he ran to put himself in a fantastic position but skied his effort.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 20:00 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Mumbai City FC

25′ - GOAL! Vikram Pratap Singh scores his second to double Mumbai City FC’s lead. Brilliant skill from Cassio to release Bipin Singh, who put another ball from the left. Vikram made a fantastic run in the middle and struck the ball that Amrinder blocked point blank. A slipping Vikram’s handled the ball inside the goal but the goal stands.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:54 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

23′ - Mumbai City FC look dangerous every time they move ahead with the ball. ATKMB are under a lot of pressure here.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:51 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

20′ - ATK Mohun Bagan have been unable to assert control over the game so far. Mumbai City FC have pressed well and not let the opponent flourish.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:40 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

7′ - A nothing ball arrives in the middle and Angulo tries a scissor kick and it goes over the bar. Not bad acrobatics at all from the 36-year-old.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:38 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

4′ - GOAL! Quick attacking movement from Mumbai City FC. Bipin with the pass in the middle from the left. Angulo makes the move ahead but the ball goes across the face of the goal and Vikram is there to slot the ball home from between Amrinder’s legs.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:33 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

2′ - First corner of the game as early as the second minute for ATK Mohun Bagan after some good attacking movements from Manvir Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:31 IST

KO: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC

KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Fatorda. ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC in a major clash.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 19:19 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

The coaches of both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have laid down the importance of this fixture!

Buckingham: “It’s an exciting game and one we are looking forward to."

Habas: “The opponent want to win (against) us, (as) we are direct rival for the playoff. We are prepared to win the match."

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Substitution for Mumbai City FC

63' - Angulo ? Ygor Catatau ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC

60' - GOAL! David Williams with a brilliant strike to pull one back for ATK Mohun Bagan. No chance for Nawaz for that one. ATK Mohun Bagan 1-5 Mumbai City FC
Advertisement
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-5 Mumbai City FC

52' - GOAL! Bipin Singh makes it 5-0 for Mumbai City FC. Mumbai win the ball again in the ATKMB half. Bipin receives the ball and gives it across to Angulo, who puts it back towards him. Bipin runs behind the defence to receive the ball and slams it home. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-5 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-4 Mumbai City FC

47' - GOAL! Mourtada Fall scores Mumbai City FC's fourth. Ahmed Jahouh with an inch-perfect free kick that Fall heads in. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-4 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Deepak Tangri Sent Off

46' - RED CARD! Terrible start to the second half for ATKMB. Deepak Tangri catches Vikram Pratap on follow through and he gets a second yellow, which means he has to leave the field of play. ATKMB are now down to 10 men. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

2ND HALF KO: ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF! ATK Mohun Bagan will need to turn it up by several notches to get something out of this game. Half time substitutions for ATKMB! Boumous ? David Williams Liston ? Prabir Das
Advertisement
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

HT Stats

Here are the statistics from the first half. Mumbai City FC have simply been superior, be it in terms of possessions, shots or obviously the goals.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

HALF TIME! It's been a shocker of a half for ATK Mohun Bagan while Mumbai City FC have run riot at the Fatorda. Vikram Pratap Singh has found the back of the net twice, including one with his arm, and Igor Angulo tapped in one. ATKMB had no control over the game throughout that first 45 minutes and they will need to come back with a completely different plan to try and get back into this one. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

38' - GOAL! Igor Angulo makes it 3-0 for Mumbai City FC. The corner is not dealt with properly by ATK Mohun Bagan and it falls for Mandar, who whips in a fantastic cross back in the middle. Mourtada Fall rises high to head it towards Angulo, who taps it in. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

34' - Two misses from Angulo there! The first time he thought he was going to be offside but the flag didn't go up and he didn't try to go for a strike. The second, he ran to put himself in a fantastic position but skied his effort. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Mumbai City FC

25' - GOAL! Vikram Pratap Singh scores his second to double Mumbai City FC's lead. Brilliant skill from Cassio to release Bipin Singh, who put another ball from the left. Vikram made a fantastic run in the middle and struck the ball that Amrinder blocked point blank. A slipping Vikram's handled the ball inside the goal but the goal stands. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

23' - Mumbai City FC look dangerous every time they move ahead with the ball. ATKMB are under a lot of pressure here. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

20' - ATK Mohun Bagan have been unable to assert control over the game so far. Mumbai City FC have pressed well and not let the opponent flourish. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

7' - A nothing ball arrives in the middle and Angulo tries a scissor kick and it goes over the bar. Not bad acrobatics at all from the 36-year-old. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

4' - GOAL! Quick attacking movement from Mumbai City FC. Bipin with the pass in the middle from the left. Angulo makes the move ahead but the ball goes across the face of the goal and Vikram is there to slot the ball home from between Amrinder's legs. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

2' - First corner of the game as early as the second minute for ATK Mohun Bagan after some good attacking movements from Manvir Singh. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

KO: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC

KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Fatorda. ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC in a major clash. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

The coaches of both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have laid down the importance of this fixture! Buckingham: "It's an exciting game and one we are looking forward to." Habas: "The opponent want to win (against) us, (as) we are direct rival for the playoff. We are prepared to win the match."
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Roy Krishna vs Igor Angulo

It's the big battle between two of the best strikers in the ISL. Last season, both Roy Krishna and Igor Angulo finished at 16 goals and Angulo took the Golden Boot having scored in lesser number of games. They have both started the season in great fashion once again and tonight, it will be about who affects the play more.

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Coach Speak - Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC

If we continue to play the way we have in the last two games, we'll come away with far more results than not by changing our style. We just have to continue getting better. We played two games where we won one and lost one, so it's a long journey, but we need to approach every single game as an important one regardless of the fixture.

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Coach Speak - Antonio Habas, ATK Mohun Bagan

These (wing-backs) are very important positions for us, we have possible players for us in that position in the likes of Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj. I think Manvir and Liston are good level Indian players. Everyday, they have the potential to grow with every match and for me, they are very good players in Indian football.

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Pritam Kotal's Big Day

As ATK Mohun Bagan plays Mumbai City FC in a big clash, Pritam Kotal makes his 100th appearance for the club.

Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

Mumbai City FC Starting XI

Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Apuia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo. Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Hmingthanmawia, Bradden Inman, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Ygor Catatau.
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna. Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Ravi Rana, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Abhishek Suryawanshi, Soosairaj, David Williams, Kiyan Nassiri Giri.
Dec 01, 2021 04:03 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - ATKMB vs MCFC

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live coverage of ISL match No.14 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium.
Dec 01, 2021 20:40 IST

Deepak Tangri Sent Off

Dec 01, 2021 20:40 IST

Deepak Tangri Sent Off

Read more

Vikram Pratap Singh handles the ball into the goal as he was slipping but the officials miss it and Mumbai City FC have a second goal. Vikram puts Mumbai City FC in the lead. It would be the revenge match for ATK Mohun Bagan, who lost to Mumbai City FC in both the decisive match for the ISL Shield last season and the 2020-21 final as the two sides take on each other at the Fatorda Stadium.

It is the battle of the top two from the previous season but given that ATK Mohun Bagan have made an envious start to the season, they will look to lay down the marker. For Mumbai, however, it will be a chance to bounce back to winning ways and if they do it against this ATKMB side, it will send out a brilliant message.

ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into the match at the back of a convincing 3-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

On paper, MCFC may have a 8-5 win-loss record but the form is heavily in favour of the Habas-coached side who will be eyeing a revenge. So far, Habas’ 3-5-2 formation with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh as the advance wing-backs have done the job but against a side with equally-attacking intent, it remains to be seen if the gaffer chooses to alter his strategy.

The Mumbai City FC coach on the other hand stressed on the need to stay grounded without reading too much into their loss to the Nizams.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Spanish defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo aka Tiri is doubtful to feature in this game. Tiri has not played a single game so far in the ongoing edition of ISL and he will have to prove his match fitness prior to the start of the game to be eligible for selection.

Mumbai City FC’s Indian left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is the only absentee from the MCFC squad for this game. He is out with an injury, which he picked during Mumbai’s season opener against FC Goa.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 1, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.