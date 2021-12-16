ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: No Sunil Chhetri in Starting XI for BFC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: In a massive surprise by Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, Sunil Chhetri has been benched. Both Bengaluru and ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to get their campaigns back on track when they face off in match No.31 of the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC are currently in the bottom rung on the ninth place with only one win in six matches while ATK Mohun Bagan sit on a disappointing sixth, having not won in their last three matches. BFC are on the run of three straight losses and faced a defeat against FC Goa in the previous game. ATK Mohun Bagan managed just a draw in the last match against Chennaiyin FC after two losses against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have so far played against ATK Mohun Bagan on two occasions with the latter emerging victorious on both counts.

Team News

The news from the Bengaluru camp is that Leon Augustine will remain unavailable with the ligament injury alongside Yrondu Musavu-King with both ruled out till at least January.

Key stats

Bengaluru FC are yet to score a goal against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan completed a league double over Bengaluru FC in 2020-21 Hero ISL. They scored three goals in two games.

Vulnerable opening

Bengaluru FC have conceded 6 goals in the first 30 minutes of the matches in this season of the Hero ISL. No team has conceded more goals in the opening half-hour of the games.

Key players

BENGALURU FC

Cleiton Silva: The Brazilian striker has looked the Blues’ most threatening player as he is the only Bengaluru FC player to manage more than one goal this season. Silva has taken eight shots on the target, managing to convert three of them into goals.

Jayesh Rane: While taking command of the midfield for Bengaluru FC, Rane has managed to score a goal, however, he would enter the field with a mission to create more chances and add to his assist tally that currently reads zero.

ATK MOHUN BAGAN

Liston Colaco: Colaco has shown dynamic prowess at the front as he leads the list of most goals scored by an Indian player this season with three goals to his name.

Pritam Kotal: Skipper Kotal continues to raise the bar for his side with his individual performances. In the five matches so far, in defence, he has made 22 tackles, 26 clearances and 17 interceptions.

Match timings and telecast details

Match: Bengaluru FC v ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: 16th December 2021

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

