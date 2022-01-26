ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Iman Basafa Scores as BFC Take 1-0 Lead

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Chennaiyin FC will have their task cut out when they face a resurgent Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.
Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC
12’| Iman Basafa steps up instead of Sunil Chhetri and coolly places it into the back of the net.
11′ | Bengaluru get a penalty after Sunil Chhetri is fouled inside the box. BFC very, very lucky to get that one.
9’| A ball was curled in from the right. Parag makes a meal of it while clearing. The ball falls for Lukasz Gikiewicz, who is a yard out, he takes the shot but Lara somehow manages to save it.
8| It has been an energetic start from BFC players. their high-press have unsettled CFC.
4’| And we have our first shot on target. Iman Basafa with the shot, Debijit parries it away fro a corner.
3’| So far the ball has moved around in the middle of the park with neither teams creating any clear-cut chances.
1’| And we are underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Can BFC’s inexperienced backline control CFC? Let’s see…
BFC start from left to right
No Gurpreet, Cleiton, Alan Costa, Danish Farooq, Ashique in the matchday squad. While Ashique and Cleiton are injured, no news why others are not in the squad. Leon Augustine is ruled as he is down with a fever. Yrondu Musavu-King will be missing in action for the game and might not feature for the rest of the season. Sarthak Golui is back in the squad but is still in quarantine.
Some players are injured, some are in quarantine, and some will come out of quarantine on matchday.
The two teams have faced each other ten times. Bengaluru FC have won five of the encounters while Chennaiyin FC have won it thrice, with the remaining two ending in draws. Bengaluru FC won 4-2 in the reverse fixture in match 45 this season.
The Marina Machans currently sit third in the league table with 18 points, picking up five wins, three draws, and four losses. A win in this game will take them to the top of the table.
Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men sit eighth in the league standings with 14 points, collecting three wins, five draws, and four losses. Despite being unbeaten in the last five games, it is a must-win match for the Bengaluru-based side to maintain strong hopes of a semi-final finish.
The Blues go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their last game.
Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious against NorthEast United FC in a 2-1 win in their last game.
Both teams have had a decent season so far and will need to go beyond their best to break into the top four.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8, match number 72. Tonight, Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as they look to complete a league double over their southern rivals.
But for that to happen Bozidar Bandovic’s wards will have to topple Bengaluru FC who defied off-field odds to come away with a draw in their last game.
The Blues hadn’t trained for a week or so in the buildup to the match against FC Goa but a Sunil Chhetri goal — his first this season — ensured they come out with a point after their opponents had taken the lead.
Bengaluru are currently eighth in the table and a victory would mean they go within touching distance of the top-four teams.
Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli would be a happy man after Chhetri ended his goal drought. The legendary Indian captain was dropped to the bench after his indifferent start to the season but came back with the bang in the last game.
Pezzaiuoli though would be concerned with the team’s list of injury issues.
“We have a few problems in terms of personnel. Ashique (Kuruniyan) had an injury after a sprint, Cleiton (Silva) is a question mark, and we are not sure if (Yrondu) Musavu-King can play again this season because we have to assess his injury,” he said on the eve of the game.
For Chennaiyin, Vlagyimir Koman’s return from injury was crowned with a goal in the last game and the Hungarian midfielder is now their leading scorer this campaign with three goals. Bandovic would also like to work on his team’s incisiveness in the final third.
However, Bandovic revealed that talented winger Lallianzuala Chhangte may not be a part of his side.
“I’m not playing Chhangte for tactical reasons. The player’s contract is coming to an end and it’s up to the player to make a decision,” Bandovic said.
The last time the two southern rivals met, Bengaluru had run out 4-2 winners in a high-scoring tie.
Match: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Date: 26th January 2022
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
