ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Iman Basafa Scores as BFC Take 1-0 Lead

No Gurpreet, Cleiton, Alan Costa, Danish Farooq, Ashique in the matchday squad. While Ashique and Cleiton are injured, no news why others are not in the squad. Leon Augustine is ruled as he is down with a fever. Yrondu Musavu-King will be missing in action for the game and might not feature for the rest of the season. Sarthak Golui is back in the squad but is still in quarantine.

Some players are injured, some are in quarantine, and some will come out of quarantine on matchday.