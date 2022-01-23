ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: BFC 0-0 FCG; ATKMB v OFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Bengaluru FC face FC Goa in matchday 69 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Odisha FC in match 53 at PJN Stadium in Margao in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday. Read More
KICK-OFF! Bengaluru FC and FC Goa get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
KICK-OFF! Bengaluru FC and FC Goa get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
Here is how FC Goa line-up:
Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar
Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up:
Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ashique Kuruniyan, Roshan Naorem, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Bruno Silva, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Hello and welcomes to the Live Coverage of Match 69 and 53 of the Indian Super League 2021-22.
It is double header night as fours teams are in action!
Today’s matches -
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
While the Blues had their recent fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan postponed due to covid-19 complications, they recorded a 3-0 victory against Mumbai City FC in the previous game 12 days ago.
FC Goa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SC East Bengal in their last outing.
Level on points in the standings, both the teams are slight outsiders in terms of the race for the top four but a win could get them right into the mix.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
The Mariners are placed sixth in the points table with 15 points from nine matches. ATK Mohun Bagan played a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC in their last match that happened on 5 January 2022. David Williams scored the fastest goal in the history of the league, which came in the 12th second of the match. A late strike from Javier Siverio forced them to share the points.
Meanwhile, Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United 0-2 in their last match with Aridai Suarez and Daniel Lalhlimpuia scoring quick-fire goals.
Both teams are on the verge of taking a big step towards their target for the season and are one win away to break into the top-four.
What time will Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST 9:30 pm at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will start at PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Sunday, January 23
What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match?
The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.