ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Blasters Look for First Win

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters go up against each other in their third match of the season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. Bengaluru FC will be looking to get back to winning ways while Kerala Blasters are still waiting for their first win of the season.

Bengaluru kicked off the new season with a thumping 2-4 win over last year’s semifinalist NorthEast United. However, they lost the plot in their next game as they received a 1-3 hammering by Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters started their ISL campaign on a disappointing note as they were beaten 2-4 at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan before playing out a goalless draw against the Highlanders.

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have played eight matches against each other, with the Blues ending up as winners in five of those matches. The Blasters have won two out of them, while the remaining one ended in a draw. In the last five head to head matches between these two sides, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have won twice each and shared the spoils in the remaining tie.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC forward Harmanpreet Singh and midfielder Rahul Kumar will sit out from this fixture with injuries. Young striker Aakashdeep Singh will also join them in the stands as he has also been ruled out from this fixture.

Meanwhile, Kerela Blasters will miss the services of their domestic midfielder Rahul KP, who has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Sunday, November 28, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The match between BFC vs KBFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

