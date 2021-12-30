ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Chhetri Benched for 3rd Straight Game

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: For the third straight game in a row, Sunil Chhetri starts on the bench. Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back from defeat while Bengaluru FC eyeing first win in their last five matches as they face each other at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa in the Indian Super League match No.45.

Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans have registered just one win in their last five matches as they sit sixth in the league table with 11 points. A win against Bengaluru FC takes them up to the second position in the league standings.

Bengaluru FC

The Blues have been winless in their last seven games, with their last win coming in their season opener against NorthEast United FC. Marco Pezzaiuoli’s side sit tenth in the league standings with six points.

Head-To-Head

The two sides have met on nine separate occasions with Bengaluru FC having the edge, winning four times whilst Chennaiyin FC have won the encounter thrice as the remaining two encounters ended in draws. Notably, Chennaiyin FC’s last win against Bengaluru FC came in the 2018-19 season when they won 2-1.

The two sides also faced off in the Hero ISL 2017-18 final where Chennaiyin FC emerged 2-1 winners in Bengaluru FC’s backyard to win their second title.

Team News

Chennaiyin FC will be without midfielder Rafael Crivellaro due to his muscle injury.

In the Bengaluru FC camp, forwards Leon Augustine and Harmanpreet Singh are ruled out of action whereas Udanta Singh is doubtful due to soreness, and defender Yrondu Musavu-King has picked up a minor injury in the training.

Key Stats

Chennaiyin FC’s missing shooting boots

Chennaiyin FC’s struggles in front of goals has seen them score just 6 goals in their 7 Hero ISL games. In a season full of goals, they are the only side yet to hit double digit figures for goals and they are scoring at the rate of less than a goal per game. The Marina Machans are the only club to have no players with 3 or more goal contributions this season.

The Blues’ defensive worries

Bengaluru FC ended a run of 11 games without a clean sheet after their goalless draw against Jamshedpur in their last game. They have also conceded seven goals in the opening 30 minutes of games, the joint most of any team this season with Odisha FC.

Key Players

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith: The 29-year-old shot-stopper has been Chennaiyin FC’s outstanding performer this season. Kaith has kept two clean sheets – joint-highest in the league – and made 18 saves out of the 25 shots faced, coming up with a save percentage of 72.

Narayan Das: Das is a no-nonsense defender for his side, stepping in the crucial moments and denying the opponents. The defender has made 26 clearances, 17 interceptions, 13 blocks, and 12 tackles along with a crisp passing accuracy of 80%.

Bengaluru FC

Prince Ibara: The 25-year-old has made an instant impact in India thanks to his spells off the bench and a few starts in the league. The forward has scored two crucial goals in 390 minutes, and will be crucial for Bengaluru FC’s attack.

Roshan Naorem: The defender has made a mark for Bengaluru FC with his runs down the flank, providing three assists in six games. Defensively, the 22-year-old has made 28 tackles, 13 clearances, nine interceptions, and five blocks.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Benglauru FC

Date: 30th December 2021

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 3

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

