ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Both Teams Eye to Get Back to Winning Ways

While Chennaiyin lost to Mumbai City 0-1, Odisha FC were humiliated 0-4 at the hands of Jamshedpur, courtesy of a first-half hat-trick by Greg Stewart.

Following their latest loss, Odisha have slipped to the fourth spot in the table, one above their tonight’s opponent, with nine points.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

Chennaiyin will miss the services of their Brazilian international Rafael Crivellaro for the Odisha clash due to injury. Although Crivellaro has started light training, it is unlikely that he will play this game.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, would be without their Indian defender Sahil Panwar, who is currently under the medical team’s supervision.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh(GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jonathas.

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 19, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

