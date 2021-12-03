ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Chennaiyin Eye Top of the Table

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are yet to register a win and will want to get to winning ways.

The Kolkata side has conceded 10 goals and the defence has looked shaky, which is something Anirudh Thapa and Co would take note of.

Chennaiyin coach Bozidar Bandovic, however, made it clear they cannot afford to take any team lightly.

“First, of all, we go game by game. Opponents, they will be focussed 100 per cent, we need to be ready and we are ready for this,” Bandovic said during a virtual media interaction.

“We have a chance to make it three wins in a row. We need to show respect to every opponent. Doesn’t matter if the opponent has conceded 10 goals (so far)… we need to prepare and be ready for this game and with full concentration.”

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Chennaiyin’s Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro is set to miss yet another game for his side due to injury. Other than Crivellaro, CFC boss Csaba Laszlo will have his full squad at his disposal.

Arindam Bhattacharja and Jackichand Singh have been ruled out from this game. The news about their unavailability was confirmed by East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz at the pre-match press conference. The coach also hinted that Adil Khan could be a fielder against CFC while Sourav Das has resumed training and would return to action soon.

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, December 1, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

