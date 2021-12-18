ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad Eye 2nd Place, Goa Look for Hat-trick of Wins

For FC Goa, they have regained some momentum after a disappointing start to the season and will be looking for a hat-trick of wins.

In their previous game, a 10-man FC Goa registered a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC, who also went down to 10 men by the end. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had a scintillating 5-1 win over NorthEast United FC in their last match.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have met four times in the tournament. FC Goa had the upper hand on three occasions, while the other one ended in a draw.

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa will be missing the service of midfielder Brandon Fernandes, as he is still recovering from the injury. Ortiz is suspended for the match after his red card against Bengaluru FC in the last match.

KEY STATS

FC Goa falling apart to set-pieces

FC Goa has conceded eight goals from the set-piece, which is the highest among all teams in the tournament.

Hyderabad FC rock-solid defense

The Nizams defenders are difficult to beat and teams are finding difficult to score against them. Hyderabad has conceded only four goals this season.

KEY PLAYERS

FC Goa

Alberto Noguera: The 32-year-old Spanish player bosses the midfield for the Gaurs and orchestrates the play. He is the leading goal scorer with two goals and one assist in five matches. Noguera has created the most number of chances for the Gaurs.

Devendra Murgaonkar: The young forward got on the scoresheet for FC Goa in their 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC and must continue to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the Gaurs. With a first taste of a goal this season, FC Goa will hope Murgaonkar can take off for the season.

Hyderabad FC

Bartholomew Ogbeche: The 37-year-old Nigerian is in scintillating form. Ogbeche scored a brace against NorthEast United in the last match. He is currently the joint top-scorer along with Igor Angulo (Mumbai City FC) with five goals.

Joao Victor: Hyderabad FC midfielder would like to continue his last match form against Goa. He has scored and assisted one goal so far.

MATCH TIMINGS AND TELECAST DETAILS

Match: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

Date: 18th December 2021

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Kick-off time: 9.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

