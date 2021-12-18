ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad Eye 2nd Place, Goa Look for Hat-trick of Wins

This is a short competition. Only one quarter of the competition is done and we have to continue. The biggest learning from the game is that we have to play with more continuity in 90 minutes.
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will both have progression in the points table on their minds when they take on each other in match No.34 of the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Hyderabad FC will have their eyes on the second spot in the points table after three wins in five matches so far. Read More
12′ - Dangerous move from Hyderabad as Nikhil Poojary passes to Ogbeche but his shot is blocked.
FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad FC
10′ - Hyderabad go close but Ivan somehow clears after toying with the ball in his box. Edu went up the pitch for counter and his shot went out for a corner.
FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad FC
8′ - Excellent movement from FC Goa, Noguera has been brilliant so far. Hyderabad’s defence have held their ground well though.
FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad FC
5′ - It’s all FC Goa early on in the match with Hyderabad’s Ogbeche spending more time in his own half than the opposition’s.
FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad FC
KICK-OFF! We are underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as FC Goa take on Hyderabad FC.
FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad FC
Getting past Ivan Gonzalez will be a task for Hyderabad FC as the Spanish centre-back has been one of the most stable figures in the Goan outfit.
It’s going to be a mammoth battle in the midfield as Edu Bedia and Joao Victor go up against each other.
It is necessary to prepare all the details. You can’t just repeat things in football and expect success, no, that isn’t the case. Sometimes, the result depends on the game, depends on the moment, depends on the feeling, depends on the emotions, depends on the actions of the players. There are many details to it.
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Substitutes: Gurmeet Singh, Nim Dorjee, Pritam Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Sahil Tavora, Souvik Chakrabarti, Abdul Anjukandan, Aaren D’Silva, Javier Siverio.
Here is how FC Goa line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar, Sanson Pereira, Leander D’Cunha, Dylan Fox, Lalhmangaihsanga, Nongdamba Naorem, Makan Chothe, Flan Gomes, Muhammed Nemil.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live coverage of match No.34 of the Indian Super League between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
It is necessary to prepare all the details. You can't just repeat things in football and expect success, no, that isn't the case. Sometimes, the result depends on the game, depends on the moment, depends on the feeling, depends on the emotions, depends on the actions of the players. There are many details to it.
In their previous game, a 10-man FC Goa registered a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC, who also went down to 10 men by the end. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had a scintillating 5-1 win over NorthEast United FC in their last match.
The two teams have met four times in the tournament. FC Goa had the upper hand on three occasions, while the other one ended in a draw.
FC Goa will be missing the service of midfielder Brandon Fernandes, as he is still recovering from the injury. Ortiz is suspended for the match after his red card against Bengaluru FC in the last match.
FC Goa falling apart to set-pieces
FC Goa has conceded eight goals from the set-piece, which is the highest among all teams in the tournament.
Hyderabad FC rock-solid defense
The Nizams defenders are difficult to beat and teams are finding difficult to score against them. Hyderabad has conceded only four goals this season.
FC Goa
Alberto Noguera: The 32-year-old Spanish player bosses the midfield for the Gaurs and orchestrates the play. He is the leading goal scorer with two goals and one assist in five matches. Noguera has created the most number of chances for the Gaurs.
Devendra Murgaonkar: The young forward got on the scoresheet for FC Goa in their 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC and must continue to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the Gaurs. With a first taste of a goal this season, FC Goa will hope Murgaonkar can take off for the season.
Hyderabad FC
Bartholomew Ogbeche: The 37-year-old Nigerian is in scintillating form. Ogbeche scored a brace against NorthEast United in the last match. He is currently the joint top-scorer along with Igor Angulo (Mumbai City FC) with five goals.
Joao Victor: Hyderabad FC midfielder would like to continue his last match form against Goa. He has scored and assisted one goal so far.
Match: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC
Date: 18th December 2021
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Kick-off time: 9.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.