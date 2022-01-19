ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: The Gaurs Look to Add More Misery for Winless Kolkata Club

SC East Bengal, currently languishing at the bottom of the table with six points, continue to search for the first win this season. SC East Bengal lost their last match and extended their winless run in the Hero ISL to 15 matches. This is now the longest winless run by a team in Hero ISL history.

With new head coach Marco Rivera set to lead SC East Bengal for the first time, a revival of the team’s fortune is what every SC East Bengal fan is hoping for.

On the other hand, FC Goa have kept the flame burning with 13 points in the bag, including three wins and four draws.