ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Both Teams Eye 2nd Win

Hyderabad FC are currently seventh in the points table and Bengaluru FC are eighth with both on four points, even though Hyderabad have played a match less than the Blues.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Both the sides have faced each other on four occasions in the past, with Bengaluru FC ending up on the winning side once, while the other three matches ended in a draw. Hyderabad FC are yet to win a single match of this fixture, with the last match ending 2-2, earlier this year.

TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad FC

As far as the injuries are concerned, Mohammad Yasir will be unavailable for a long time, while Halicharan Narzary might be fit for the next game.

Bengaluru FC

Down with injuries, the decision regarding the availability of Prince Ibara, Iman Basafa and King is yet to be taken.

KEY PLAYERS

Hyderabad FC

Juanan: In a season which has already seen so many goals scored, Hyderabad FC have been one of the most disciplined teams, having just shipped in three goals in as many matches so far – the credit of which partly goes to Juanan. The central defender has been rock solid at the back, with him forming a great partnership with Chinglensana Singh. Up against a Bengaluru FC side, which is hungry to score, the stopper’s service will be essential against his former club.

Akash Mishra: The side-back is now not only a mainstay in the squad, but also plays an influential role in the defence and the overlaps. With the most passes for his side after Chinglensana this season, Akash has been very active in his area of operation. For Hyderabad FC to overcome in the next game, the team needs Akash Mishra to deliver the goods more than ever.

Bengaluru FC

Bruno Silva: Given the style of football they play, Bruno Silva is an essential member of the unit, with the footballer binding the midfield together and stitching passes to help on the build-up. Although he has the second most number of passes for Bengaluru FC this season, Silva can help a lot more as per his capabilities. With his team in a real fix, there’s no doubt the footballer is not going to be one his best footing in the upcoming game.

Sunil Chhetri: Great players are defined by how they overcome tough phases, and it has not been an exception for Sunil Chhetri as well. The Indian skipper has suffered many setbacks and produced a turnaround every single time. With things not going as he would have wanted to, the prolific striker would be more than eager to get on the scoresheet when he takes the field against Hyderabad FC.

KEY STATS

Unbeaten run: Bengaluru FC are unbeaten against Hyderabad FC in the ISL, having won once and shared the spoils in the remaining three. Among the current teams, Hyderabad FC is the only team which is yet to defeat them.

Ogbeche factor: The striker has struck two out of the four goals Hyderabad FC have scored this season, while he has also taken the most number (6) of shots for his side in the same. In the seven matches the Nigerian has played against Bengaluru FC, he has scored three times and provided two assists.

Ceiton Silva: The Brazilian has been directly involved in 42.85% of the goals scored by Bengaluru FC this season. Out of the seven scored by the Blues, Silva had his name on the scoresheet two times, while he provided an assist in another. The footballer also ended up with the most goal contributions (11) by any Bengaluru FC player in the Hero ISL 2020-21.

MATCH TIMINGS AND TELECAST DETAILS

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: 8th December

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.