ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Len Doungel Puts JFC 1-0 Up

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan will look to get a win after thrashing from Mumbai City FC while Jamshedpur will look to rise in the table.

News18.com |
Updated: December 06, 2021, 20:36 IST
Dec 06, 2021 20:36 IST

2ND HALF KO: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF! With Jamshedpur FC leading 1-0 at half time, the second half kicks off. ATK Mohun Bagan will want to get back in the game while Jamshedpur FC would want to get better footing in the game.

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 20:31 IST

HT: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

HALF TIME! Len Doungel’s goal is the difference between the two teams after 45 minutes of play. Jamshedpur FC were more decisive in the final third and had three shots on target compared to just one from ATK Mohun Bagan. ATK Mohun Bagan do not look like they are out of the loss against Mumbai City FC as they have been unable to force the issue against Owen Coyle’s team.

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 20:15 IST

Sabia Makes On-the-line Save

42′ - OFF THE LINE! Almost, almost for ATK Mohun Bagan. Brilliant ball from Kauko for Roy Krishna who goes for goal. Rehenesh misses the ball at near post but Eli Sabia covered for him and cleared the ball from the line.

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 20:12 IST

GOAL! Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

37′ - GOAL! Len Doungel puts Jamshedpur FC in the lead. Jitendra Singh does well to win the ball high up the pitch for Jamshedpur and lays it for Len, who does well to strike into the back of the net.

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 19:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - JFC vs ATKMB

18′ - Jamshedpur FC look intense going forward and there is a good battle between Manvir and Thatal going on. ATK Mohun Bagan don’t feel like they have got out of the loss against MCFC, they are failing to get much control on this.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 19:42 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - JFC vs ATKMB

11′ - Nerijus Valskis is frustrated as there is a slight handball in the box from ATK Mohun Bagan but it is not given by the referee.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 19:36 IST

Eli Sabia Booked

3′ - Very early booking for Eli Sabia as he brought down Roy Krishna when he was through on goal. ATK Mohun Bagan get a free kick at a promising position and Roy was close to the ball but couldn’t get his toe to it. Rehenesh tries to punch it but it hits Roy’s hand and goes out.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 19:31 IST

KO: Jamshedpur FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

1′ - KICK-OFF! We are underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan take on each other.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 06, 2021 19:19 IST

Key Stats Ahead of Game

Happy hunting ground: The Athletic stadium Bambolim has been a good venue for both the teams. The two teams have lost just one games at the venue among themselves. While Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten at the stadium, ATK Mohun Bagan have only lost once. The Mariners have two wins at Bambolim while Jamshedpur FC have three. Something will have to give on Monday.

Mariners’ quick starts: Habas’ men  have scored six out of the eight goals they have scored in the first half of matches this season. The Mariners also have scored the most number of goals (6) from open play this season.

Shining Stewart: Greg Stewart created 5 chances for the Men of the Steel in the match against Hyderabad FC. The most by any player in playing in that match that night. It was the 2nd most a player has managed in a match in this season of the Hero ISL. He scored Jamshedpur FC’s only goal from their only shot on target on the night.

Dec 06, 2021 19:17 IST

Coach Speak - Antonio Habas, ATK Mohun Bagan

We have to continue with our philosophy, step by step in every match. I can’t take one match’s result into the next match because in this league you immediately play the next match in three days, so we have to bounce back which I believe is a good thing.

Dec 06, 2021 19:13 IST

Coach Speak - Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have never qualified for the playoffs so we have to work bit-by-bit to get better. And that’s what we continue to do. We have to concentrate on what we are doing and we are doing well. We have to keep that going.

Dec 06, 2021 19:10 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Tiri, Prabir Das, Abhishek Suryawanshi, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Michael Soosairaj, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Giri, David Williams.

Dec 06, 2021 19:08 IST

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI

Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up: Rehenesh TP (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana R, Peter Hartley, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh Thangjam, Alex de Lima, Ritwik Das, Ishan Pandita, Jordan Murray.

Dec 06, 2021 19:05 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - JFC vs ATKMB

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League’s match No.20 between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Jamshedpur FC on Monday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa with an aim to get back to winning ways. ATKMB lost their previous game to Mumbai City FC 5-1 while Jamshedpur FC played out a draw in their last game.

The loss for ATK Mohun Bagan meant that the Mariners have slipped to fourth place in the table and they would look to arrest their slide against a team who are yet to lose from three matches and occupying the fifth position. The departure of Sandesh Jhingan, who has left for Croatian club Sibenik, and injury to Tiri, who is yet to play a match this season, have made the Mariners’ central defence fragile.

The three-man defence of Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh and Subhasish Bose has showed inability to bounce back after conceding an early goal as the Islanders opened the floodgates after Vikram Pratap Singh drew first blood in the fourth minute. A similar script had unfolded for Antonio Lopez Habas’ men in their AFC Cup match against FC Nasaf when they conceded six goals after Kotal’s own goal.

Habas has confirmed that Tiri would be available in the 20-member squad but it’s highly unlikely that the Spaniard central defender would be fully match-fit to last the distance. “Tiri is available, maybe he will be in the 20-member squad in the match,” Habas said on his fellow Spaniard who is yet to play a match this season. In such a scenario, Kotal and McHugh will have a lot of work to do against Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart who has been in sublime form. The former Rangers player will look to pose a formidable threat up front along with Nerijus Valskis. The Scot scored a peach of a goal and kept their rival defenders guessing with his deft moves to help the Red Miners hold Hyderabad FC 1-1 in their last outing.

Boasting a highly potent attack in Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous, ATKMB’s best opportunity would be to press on for an early goal. It would be an interesting battle for their star troika of Krishna, Boumous and Joni Kauko as the Owen Coyle-coached side boast of a solid defence, having conceded only three goals — second lowest — from three matches.

That they are unbeaten in five matches — three wins and two draws — shows the resoluteness of the Coyle-coached side. “The worst thing is possible on a football pitch. Mumbai were superior, but the performance of the referee was not up to mark,” Habas said on the eve of the match.

“Mumbai FC match is past. I don’t want to look for excuses. We have to improve our performance.” Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have not been able to close out their games after a promising start and their only win in three matches have come against FC Goa. Finishing would be the utmost concern for the Coyle-coached side.

“We have to get better, three have been tough games against very good opposition. It’s a tough and very competitive league. We’ve to make sure that we are at our best and compete,” the Englishman said.

Asked whether they would look to cash in on ATKMB’s big loss against Mumbai City, he said: “It would absolutely give us no edge. ATK Mohun Bagan are a team that finishes at the top end of the league every year. They have a wonderful team, fantastic coach. “We know we are in for a tough game. They would be even more dangerous as they would look to bounce back from the big loss,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.