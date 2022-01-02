Home / News / Football /  ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: JFC 0-0 CFC
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: JFC 0-0 CFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Both CFC and JFC want to get back to winning ways as the race for top 4 heats up.

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC both hope to get back to winning ways as they face-off at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday, January 2. Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other eight times in the ISL, with Chennaiyin FC winning three of those match. Read More

Jan 02, 2022 21:42 IST

Chennaiyin's Big Chance

7′ - Chance! Chennaiyin too get a huge opportunity to get the lead. Anirudh Thapa put in a good ball as Mohd Sajid Dhot jumped the highest with no one challenging him. His effrot though is over the crossbar.

Jan 02, 2022 21:39 IST

Chance for Seiminlen Doungel

4′ - Chance! What a chance for Seiminlen Doungel and he really should have done better. Jamshedpur move the ball up the field with some crisp passes on the left flank and get in a low cross that comes in at the near post. Doungel took a heavy touch and the ball wobbles up as he ended up hitting it over.

Jan 02, 2022 21:32 IST

Kick Off

Kick-Off! Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC get us underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

Jan 02, 2022 21:07 IST

ISL Points Table

How Things Stand! Jamshedpur FC have a slight edge ahead of this game as they are two points clear of their opponents while Chennaiyin FC are sixth with 11 points.

Jan 02, 2022 20:52 IST

ISL - KBFC vs FCG

Follow the live coverage of Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - HERE

Jan 02, 2022 20:42 IST

Jamshedpur FC Staring XI

Here is how Jamshedpur FC line up -

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

Jan 02, 2022 20:41 IST

Chennaiyin FC Staring XI

Here is how Chennaiyin FC line up -

Debjit Majumder, Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Jan 02, 2022 16:38 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of the second game of the night where Jamshedpur FC take on Chennaiyin FC. It’s maytch number 47 of the Indian Super League season 8 and it will be played at the Athletics Stadium.

Jamshedpur FC have won two and three of these fixtures have been draws. In their encounters last season, Jamshedpur won one and Chennaiyin won the other. There will be a bit of a pressure on Bozidar Bandovic with Chennaiyin FC losing their last two matches.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

Chennaiyin FC have been on a bit of a slide and have lost three of their five matches, winning only one. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have two wins, two draws and one loss in last five games. In their previous match, Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters while Chennaiyin FC lost 4-2 to Bengaluru FC.

ISL 2021-22 JFC v CFC: Team News, Injury Update

Forward Farukh Choudhary is not available for Jamshedpur FC with a long-term injury that he suffered on national duty. For Chennaiyin FC, Nerijus Valskis, their recent signing from their opponents, will not be available to be fielded since paperwork still needs to be completed and he will be in soft quarantine.

ISL 2021-22 JFC v CFC Probable XI:

JFC Probable XI: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

CFC Probable XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewic.

When does the JFC v CFC match start?

JFC v CFC ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 09:30 p.m. IST on January 2, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will broadcast the match between JFC v CFC?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between JFC v CFC.

How can I watch the JFC v CFC match live?

Today’s ISL match between JFC v CFC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

