ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Owen Coyle's Men Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Jamshedpur FC will go head to head against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday.

In a bid to climb into the top-four, Jamshedpur FC will aim to bag the three points on offer while NorthEast United FC’s anguish to retrace their previous season’s escapade gets desperate.

The Men of Steel sit in the sixth position in the league table with 13 points – a point away from the semi-finals ranks, whereas, the Highlanders are placed 10th on the standings with eight points.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; J. Singh, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel; Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray, B. Thangjam

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, N. Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Seityasen Singh, Suhair VP, M. Coureur, Deshorn Brown

Key Stats

Missing fightback:

NorthEast United FC have not picked up any points after conceding first in a match this season. They have conceded the first goal on four occasions and gone to lose all four times.

Contrasting ground record:

Jamshedpur FC have lost only 1 of their 9 matches at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have won only 1 of their 7 matches at the venue.

Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Greg Stewart: Stewart has been involved in each of Jamshedpur’s last 5 goals with 4 goals and 1 assist and has won four Hero of the Match awards this season – the most by any player in the 2021-22 Hero ISL season.

Alexandre Lima: The midfielder has scored a goal and assisted another in nine matches while maintaining a solid passing percentage of 79.53%.

NorthEast United FC

Deshorn Brown: Brown returned to NorthEast United FC’s rescue against Mumbai City FC with a hat-trick to put his fitness and injury concerns to rest.

Provat Lakra: In his eight appearances, Lakra has made 33 tackles, 18 clearances and 15 interceptions, forming an important link in the defence chain for the Highlanders.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: 6th January 2022

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 3

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.