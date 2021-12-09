ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Table-toppers MCFC Eye to Extend Winning Run

The players are out, the national anthem is being played right now. Jamshedpur FC are in their traditional Red jersey while Mumbai City FC in their light blue home kit.
Honour for Mumbai City FC midfielder.
Owen Coyle stars Ishan Pandita ahead of Nerijus Valskis
TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Alex Lima, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.
Bipin Singh makes 50th appearance for the Islanders tonight
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh
Mumbai City FC have been pitted against Jamshedpur FC eight times in the history of ISL, with Jamshedpur FC having won four of those games, while the defending champions have won two, and the remaining two games ending in a draw.
The Owen Coyle coached side is unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, which includes three wins and two draws. Jamshedpur FC scripted a clinical 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match to move up the ladder in the points table to the second spot. As of now, they are looking as one of the primary contenders for a top-four finish.
The club have won four of their last five competitive matches, which includes three wins out of four in the ongoing season. Their only slip-up was a 1-3 loss to Hyderabad FC in the second game, from which they have bounced back and registered two dominating wins over ATK Mohun Bagan (5-1) and Bengaluru FC (3-1) in their last two matches respectively.
The Islanders are at the top of the points table after their win over Bengaluru FC in the previous game, having collected 12 points from four matches. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are just behind them, with a collection of eight points from four matches.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of ISL 2021-22 match number 23 in which table-toppers Mumbai City FC take on second-placed Jamshedpur FC in a top of the table clash in Fatorda.
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Table toppers Mumbai City FC will be up against a buoyant Jamshedpur FC in the 23rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Thursday, December 9. The high-voltage clash will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda. The match will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.
Mumbai had a good start to the season as they have won three of the four matches comfortably, including a 5-1 hammering of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and 3-1 against former champions Bengaluru FC last time out. They would be aiming to hold their position at the top with another win.
Jamshedpur, on the other hand, are snapping at their heels, placed second with eight points from four games. Owen Coyle’s men managed to avoid defeat as they have won two of their last four matches in the ISL season so far. They would now aim to grab their third win and dethrone the defending champions.
What time will Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on Thursday, December 9, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm IST.
What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?
The match between BFC vs MCFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.
How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
