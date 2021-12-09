ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Table-toppers MCFC Eye to Extend Winning Run

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Table toppers Mumbai City FC will be up against a buoyant Jamshedpur FC in the 23rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Thursday, December 9. The high-voltage clash will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda. The match will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai had a good start to the season as they have won three of the four matches comfortably, including a 5-1 hammering of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and 3-1 against former champions Bengaluru FC last time out. They would be aiming to hold their position at the top with another win.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, are snapping at their heels, placed second with eight points from four games. Owen Coyle’s men managed to avoid defeat as they have won two of their last four matches in the ISL season so far. They would now aim to grab their third win and dethrone the defending champions.

What time will Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on Thursday, December 9, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The match between BFC vs MCFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

