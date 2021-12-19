Home / News / Football / ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: High-flying MCFC Eye Another Win
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: High-flying MCFC Eye Another Win

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Mumbai City FC will be looking for a fifth straight win while Kerala Blasters eye season's second win.

News18.com |
Updated: December 19, 2021, 19:06 IST
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: High-flying Mumbai City FC will be going for a fifth straight victory when they take on bottom rung Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in match No.35 of the Indian Super League on Sunday. Read More

Dec 19, 2021 19:06 IST

Coach Speak - Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters

After the first game, we entered a positive period where we were collecting points instead of losing it. But, of course we could have picked up more points against NorthEast United and SC East Bengal. We should have had more points on the table. We are in a process where we are building certain things. We are trying to be consistent.

Dec 19, 2021 18:54 IST

Coach Speak - Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC

We’ll prepare as well as we can for what we’re going to face, because if we don’t, any team in this league is capable of beating any team. So, we need to make sure that we approach this game in the same way as we have for the previous six (games).

Dec 19, 2021 18:51 IST

Kerala Blasters Starting XI

Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Dec 19, 2021 18:50 IST

Mumbai City FC Starting XI

Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

Dec 19, 2021 18:35 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - MCFC vs KBFC

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live blog on match No.35 of the Indian Super League between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium.

Dec 19, 2021 09:03 IST

Mumbai City FC have five wins in six matches and are coming at the back of a 1-0 edgy win over Chennaiyin FC while Kerala Blasters have had only one win in five games so far.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 14 times, with Mumbai City FC being the triumphant one in six of those encounters while Kerala Blasters FC winning the fixture just twice, while the remaining six fixtures have ended in draws.

Remarkably, Kerala Blasters FC have been winless against Mumbai City FC over the past three seasons, with their last win coming in the 2017-18 season.

Team News

No injury concerns in the Islanders camp as the players are fresh and ready for Sunday’s match.

In the Kerala Blasters FC camp, custodian Albino Gomes will go through further examination, and Rahul KP is expected to be back in training in the first week of January with coach Vukomanovic hopeful of seeing him on the pitch in the second half of fixtures.

Key Stats

Set-Pieces for the win?

Mumbai City FC have scored the most goals from set-pieces (9) this season. The Islanders have at least scored one goal from a set-piece in five of their six matches this season and have scored four headed goals this season, the most by any team in this season so far.

Alvaro Vazquez – The Talisman for Kerala Blasters FC

The Spanish forward has scored two goals in his last two matches – being the only player for his side to score more than one goal this season. Vazquez had 30 touches of the ball against SC East Bengal in their last game, 17 of which came in the final third of the pitch. Surely, Vazquez will be a worrying factor for the defenders.

Key Players

Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh: The midfielder has been nothing short of magnificent for the Islanders in this season. The 33-year-old is the powerhouse of Mumbai City FC, having the most touches by any player in his team as well as in the league (532).

Besides being the top assist provider in the league (5), he has also created the 2nd most chances (16) this season, behind only Greg Stewart. Defensively, Jahouh has made the most interceptions (13) and tackles (43), highest among Mumbai City FC players.

Kerala Blasters FC

Adrian Luna: The midfielder is a vital cog in Kerala Blasters FC’s transitional attack as well as defense, being heavily involved in the build-up for the goal, providing three assists out of five games.

The 29-year-old has made 18 tackles, four interceptions, and five blocks in the defensive department. Luna’s relentless stamina is a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in pressing, counter-pressing, and defending.

Match Timings and Telecast Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: 19th December 2021

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.