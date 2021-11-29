ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Suhair Makes it 1-1

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Vp Suhair equalises for NorthEast United FC after a goalkeeping error from Vishal Kaith. Federico Gallego is out injured as Narayan Das clattered into his knee. Chhangte runs up the right flank and cuts inside to go for goal but a decent save by Subhasish. Read More
67′ - Hernan Santana goes for a shot from distance and Vishal Kaith dives to his right to put it out.
67′ - CLOSE ONE! Mapuia goes for goal from distance but it’s just wide and Chennaiyin FC would thank their stars there.
63′ - Chennaiyin FC were through and had a numerical advantage over NorthEast United FC but the second touch from Mirlan was when he was offside and his strike doesn’t count.
53′ - CHANCE! Gurjinder Singh takes a shot at goal and a wicked deflection means it hits the crossbar. Lalkhawpuimawia tries the rebound but hits the side-netting.
50′ - GOAL! VP Suhair equalises for NorthEast United FC after a goalkeeping blunder from Vishal Kaith. Kaith goes to his left up to catch the throw-in but misses it completely and Suhair gets his head to the ball and it goes in.
SECOND HALF KICKS-OFF! With Chennaiyin FC leading by a goal, NorthEast United FC having to make the chase in the second 45 minutes.
HALF TIME! Lallianzuala Chhangte’s fantastic strike is the difference between the two teams after 45 minutes of play. NorthEast United FC have been hit by Federico Gallego injury as they looked good and had good attacking move with his on the pitch but after him going off, Chennaiyin got more control over the game. However, Chennaiyin have mistakes in them and NorthEast will need to alert to make use of them.
45+3′ - Kaith gives the ball away but somehow survive as NorthEast United FC cannot make a meal out of it.
41′ - GOAL! Lallianzuala Chhangte puts Chennaiyin FC in the lead with a stunner. NorthEast once again do not deal with the ball, Camara fails to clear it and Chhangte is there to latch on to the ball and unleash that strike on the turn. What a way for Chennaiyin to take the lead.
38′ - Flottman misplaces the ball with his head and Chhangte is there to intercept it but Flottman makes a last-minute move at him and Chhangte is unable to get his shot on target.
37′ - SAVE! Suhair heads in the throw in at goal but Vishal Kaith dives right and collects the ball.
35′ - Gallego has been a big miss on this NorthEast side. Chennaiyin are keeping the ball more since Gallego went out injured.
23′ - Gallego has his knee injured in a coming together and he is now been carried out on a stretcher. Not looking good at all.
17′ - Chance for NorthEast! Fantastic through pass from Gallego and Coureur was between the two central defenders but he just fumbles a little and Kaith collects the ball.
13′ - What a chance for Chennaiyin! Through ball from Chhangte and Rahim Ali does well to not run behind or touch the ball as he was offside. Chhangte runs up the right flank and gets to the ball and cuts inside but Subhasish does well to stand his ground and make the save.
7′ - Both the teams are set very compact at the back early on as they look to keep it tight and wait for opportunities instead of forcing the issue too much.
KICK-OFF! NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC kicks-off at the Fatorda. NorthEast United FC are still searching for a win as they play their third match while Chennaiyin FC won their first game.
Here is how Chennaiyin FC line-up: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali.
Substitutes: Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Jobby Justin, Debjit Majumder, Germanpreet Singh, Syed Suhail Pasha, Lukasz Gikiewicz.
Here is how NorthEast United FC line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair.
Substitutes: Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Roccharzela, Pragyan Medhi, Mohammed Irshad, Manvir Singh, Lalkhawpuimawia, Sehnaj Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh.
ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update
NorthEast United’s Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown has been ruled out from this fixture with an injury. He picked the injury during NEUFC’s previous match against Kerala Blasters. Imran Khan is also out of this game as he undergoing a rehabilitation program. Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha is also unavailable for selection for this fixture. However, in a big boost for the Highlander, their veteran midfielder Federico Gallego is set to return to starting XI as he has recovered from his injury.
The only absentee in Chennaiyin’s squad is Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, who has been sidelined from the CFC squad for the next four to five weeks with an injury.
What time will NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, November 29, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?
The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC. The match between NEUFC vs CFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.
