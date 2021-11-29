ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Suhair Makes it 1-1

NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC go against each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. NorthEast United FC are yet to register a win while Chennaiyin FC will search for their second straight win.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

NorthEast United’s Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown has been ruled out from this fixture with an injury. He picked the injury during NEUFC’s previous match against Kerala Blasters. Imran Khan is also out of this game as he undergoing a rehabilitation program. Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha is also unavailable for selection for this fixture. However, in a big boost for the Highlander, their veteran midfielder Federico Gallego is set to return to starting XI as he has recovered from his injury.

The only absentee in Chennaiyin’s squad is Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, who has been sidelined from the CFC squad for the next four to five weeks with an injury.

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, November 29, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC. The match between NEUFC vs CFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

