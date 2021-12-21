ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: New ATKMB Coach Juan Ferrando Eye a Winning Start

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: The focus will be squarely on ATK Mohun Bagan’s dugout when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium on Tuesday. The Mariners decided to part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, after their last game against former champions Bengaluru FC ended in a 3-3 draw. Read More
Here’s Juan Ferrando’s first ATKMB line-up:
Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna
Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara (C), Imran Khan, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair VP
The two sides have met four times, twice in the league stage and twice in the knockout stage, with ATK Mohun Bagan getting the better of NorthEast United FC with two wins while the Highlanders have won just once and the remaining fixture ended in a draw.
With several unsatisfactory performances, the Mariners haven’t won a game in their last four matches and sit sixth in the league table with eight points.
With their second win of the league in their last game, the Highlanders find themselves in the sixth position in the standings with seven points.
NorthEast United FC come int0 the game on the back of a win against SC East Bengal in their last game and would look forward to continuing their impressive performance against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Things will be different for ATK Mohun Bagan this time around, as they will be under the newly-appointed interim coach, Manuel Cascallana. The Mariners would eye a victory under their new coach after a 3-3 stalemate against Bengaluru FC in their last game.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8 match number 37, where NorthEast United FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the PNJ Stadium in Fatorda.
On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have struggled in this ISL season. The Highlanders have won just two out of the seven matches they’ve played thus far and are currently ninth in the ISL table with seven points under their belt. However, after losing two consecutive games, Khalid Jamil’s men managed to grab a comfortable 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in their most recent encounter. They will now aim to play in the same spirit and grab another victory to climb up the points table.
What time will NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?
The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
