ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Dylan Fox Makes His Gaurs Debut Against the Highlanders

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United vs FC Goa: FC Goa will return to action after one week rest to take on Northeast United in their next Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa. Both sides are enduring their worst campaign in ISL so far as they are yet to register their first win of the season.

The Highlanders started their campaign with a 2-1 hammering by former champions Bengaluru FC and in their most recent game, they were battered by Chennaiyin FC 1-2. They have collected just one point after three games after recording a goalless draw against a lacklustre Kerala Blasters.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, are straddled at the bottom of the table after losing their first two games at the hands of Mumbai City and Jamshedpur.

The match between Northeast United and FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Northeast United vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Northeast United’s defensive midfielder Imran Khan and their Jamaican attacker Deshorn Brown have been sidelined from this fixture with injury. The participation of Hernan Santana is also under the cloud for this game while Federico Gallego is set to be out of NEUFC’s squad for the entire season.

FC Goa will not be able to rely upon the services of their Indian playmaker Brandon Fernandes. The attacking midfielder has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

NEUFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Northeast United and FC Goa.

NEUFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The ISL match between Northeast United and FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs FCG Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Northeast United and FC Goa will be played on Saturday, December 4, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The NEUFC vs FCG game is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm (IST).

Northeast United vs FC Goa probable XI:

Northeast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Singh; Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana (C), Pragyan Gogoi, William Lalnunfela, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair.

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Sanson Pereira; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Romario, Alberto Noguera, Savior Gama; Airam Cabrera.

