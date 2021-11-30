ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Javi Scores Direct Corner Goal, Odisha Lead 3-1

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Hector Rodas scores twice in seven minutes to put Odisha FC in the lead. Darren Sidoel scores a fantastic strike to put SCEB in the lead. Odisha FC will be eyeing their second straight win while SC East Bengal still search for their first as they two sides face each other in match No.13 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Odisha FC are coming into the home match at the back of a fantastic win over Bengaluru FC while SC East Bengal previously faced a demoralising defeat in the Kolkata Derby at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan. In two matches, SCEB have scored one goal and conceded four while Odisha scored three in their one match so far and let in one.

Ahead of the match, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz confirmed that Arindam Bhattacharya will not be starting at the goal due to an injury while Suvam Sen will replace him. He said he will also have to make changes to the team that played in the Kolkata derby since they had only a day to recover. “Our only intention is to win and grab the three points,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez said that that previous win was good but the team needs to forget that and concentrate on the next challenge. “The strategy is to keep being competitive,” he said in the pre-match conference. He also shared that goalkeeper Kamaljit suffered a hit and a decision would be taken whether he can play or not.

Kick-off time:

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

TV channel:

The ISL match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

