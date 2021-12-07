ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Both Teams Eye 1st Win

Both East Bengal and Goa are yet to register a win and will desperately want the three points.

After conceding 10 goals in their back-to-back losses this season, the Manuel Diaz-coached SC East Bengal put up a solid display against the second-placed Chennaiyin FC. The likes of Hira Mondal, Mohammad Rafique, Suvam Sen and Tomislav Mrcela made their presence felt to earn their first point of the season. They also looked threatening in the final quarter but lack of finishing meant a win still eluded the red and gold brigade.

Juan Ferrando’s FC Goa suffered a last-ditch heartbreak against NorthEast United FC in their previous match. The reigning Durand Cup champions had almost ensured a point after the match leaned towards a draw in the end, but to their misfortune, Khassa Camara scored a stunner in stoppage time to snatch all three points on offer. FC Goa have not clicked as a unit despite having in their ranks proven quality like Edu Bedia, Glan Martins and Jorge Ortiz. Airam Cabrera has been impressive too but the backline has looked out-of-sorts.

TEAM NEWS

SC East Bengal

The Kolkata-based side will be missing custodian Arindam Bhattacharja as Suvam Sen will continue to deputise for him until there’s a positive update on the former’s injury. Winger Jackichand Singh is also ruled out and there is no return date mentioned for him as of now.

FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes still remains out of action for the Gaurs.

KEY PLAYERS

SC East Bengal

Daniel Chukwu: The Nigerian striker has already added two goals to his name in the Odisha FC game. A poacher by nature, the 30-year-old can make an instant impact in the game at any given moment, something opponents have to be vary of.

Tomislav Mrcela: Mrcela is a wall in the back for the Bengal side having made 12 clearances, six blocks, and three interceptions in four games. Known to also play as a ball-playing centre-back, the 31-year-old has a passing accuracy of 84.33%, pivotal in creating the game for SC East Bengal.

FC Goa

Edu Bedia: FC Goa’s skipper has been pivotal in the midfield and has a crisp passing accuracy. Known to break down the opposition’s attack, Bedia also provides line-breaking passes into the final third. He is undoubtedly FC Goa’s most valuable asset.

Jorge Ortiz: The Spanish forward is keen on creating chances for his team, something which will be of utmost significance for the Gaurs. With an assist in his first game, Ortiz is bound to have an impact on this team.

MATCH TIMINGS AND TELECAST DETAILS

Match: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

Date: 07 December 2021

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

