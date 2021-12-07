Home / News / Football / ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Both Teams Eye 1st Win
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Both Teams Eye 1st Win

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: SC East Bengal and FC Goa, who are both yet to register victories, lie bottom of the table.

Updated: December 07, 2021, 19:41 IST
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Changes at the back again for FC Goa as Juan Ferrando has gone back for only one foreign centre-back. SC East Bengal and FC Goa take on each other at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa in match No.21 of the Indian Super League on Tuesday in the battle of the bottom dwellers. Read More

Dec 07, 2021 19:41 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

10′ - FC Goa look slow in the build-up. They need to go quicker up the field to catch their opponent off guard.

SC East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 07, 2021 19:37 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

6′ - Jorge Ortiz’s shot at goal is blocked by the SC East Bengal defence and the ball falls for Edu Bedia who skies his shot.

SC East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 07, 2021 19:31 IST

KO: SC East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco as SC East Bengal and FC Goa take on each other.

SC East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 07, 2021 19:16 IST

ISL Team of the Week

Here is the ISL Team of the Week! And there is a surprise - despite the fact that FC Goa are the bottom-placed team, there are three players from the Gaurs. Two each from SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters and one each from ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

Suvam Sen (GK), Pritam Kotal, Mourtada Fall, Tomislav Mrcela, Reagan Singh, Alexander Romario, Alberto Noguera, Adrian Luna, Cleiton Silva, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Ortiz.

Dec 07, 2021 18:52 IST

Battle of the Back

The two foreign centre-backs for both SC East Bengal and FC Goa - Tomislav Mrcela and Ivan Gonzalez, respectively - are solid and their teams heavily rely on them to keep it tight at the back.

Dec 07, 2021 18:51 IST

Coach Speak - Juan Ferrando, FC Goa

My point of view is that the team should be ready for the next game. Go in with a clear mind and forget the past because it’s difficult moment in the dressing room for the players. For me, the most important thing is psychology, to be ready for the next game.

Dec 07, 2021 18:49 IST

Coach Speak - Manuel Diaz, SC East Bengal

In the Odisha FC match, we conceded six goals. But, we kept it nil against Chennaiyin FC, and it is important to build on that for the future, mainly for gaining confidence.

Dec 07, 2021 18:42 IST

FC Goa Starting XI

Here is how FC Goa line-up: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.

Substitutes: Hrithik Tiwari, Dylan Fox, Leander D’Cunha, Sanson Pereira, Christy Davis, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Romario, Muhammed Nemil, Nongdamba Naorem.

Dec 07, 2021 18:39 IST

SC East Bengal Starting XI

Here is how SC East Bengal line-up: Suvam Sen (GK), Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Substitutes: Sankar Roy, Daniel Gomes, Adil Khan, Md. Rafique, Joyner Lourenco, Wahengbam Luwang, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Semboi Haokip, Daniel Chima.

Dec 07, 2021 18:34 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live blog on match No.21 of the Indian Super League between SC East Bengal and FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Both East Bengal and Goa are yet to register a win and will desperately want the three points.

After conceding 10 goals in their back-to-back losses this season, the Manuel Diaz-coached SC East Bengal put up a solid display against the second-placed Chennaiyin FC. The likes of Hira Mondal, Mohammad Rafique, Suvam Sen and Tomislav Mrcela made their presence felt to earn their first point of the season. They also looked threatening in the final quarter but lack of finishing meant a win still eluded the red and gold brigade.

Juan Ferrando’s FC Goa suffered a last-ditch heartbreak against NorthEast United FC in their previous match. The reigning Durand Cup champions had almost ensured a point after the match leaned towards a draw in the end, but to their misfortune, Khassa Camara scored a stunner in stoppage time to snatch all three points on offer. FC Goa have not clicked as a unit despite having in their ranks proven quality like Edu Bedia, Glan Martins and Jorge Ortiz. Airam Cabrera has been impressive too but the backline has looked out-of-sorts.

TEAM NEWS 

SC East Bengal

The Kolkata-based side will be missing custodian Arindam Bhattacharja as Suvam Sen will continue to deputise for him until there’s a positive update on the former’s injury. Winger Jackichand Singh is also ruled out and there is no return date mentioned for him as of now.

FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes still remains out of action for the Gaurs.

KEY PLAYERS

SC East Bengal

Daniel Chukwu: The Nigerian striker has already added two goals to his name in the Odisha FC game. A poacher by nature, the 30-year-old can make an instant impact in the game at any given moment, something opponents have to be vary of.

Tomislav Mrcela: Mrcela is a wall in the back for the Bengal side having made 12 clearances, six blocks, and three interceptions in four games. Known to also play as a ball-playing centre-back, the 31-year-old has a passing accuracy of 84.33%, pivotal in creating the game for SC East Bengal.

FC Goa

Edu Bedia: FC Goa’s skipper has been pivotal in the midfield and has a crisp passing accuracy. Known to break down the opposition’s attack, Bedia also provides line-breaking passes into the final third. He is undoubtedly FC Goa’s most valuable asset.

Jorge Ortiz: The Spanish forward is keen on creating chances for his team, something which will be of utmost significance for the Gaurs. With an assist in his first game, Ortiz is bound to have an impact on this team.

MATCH TIMINGS AND TELECAST DETAILS

Match: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

Date: 07 December 2021

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.