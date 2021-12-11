ISL 2021-22 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: ATKMB Hope to Arrest Slide Against Unbeaten CFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: ATK Mohun Bagan would be eyeing to plug holes in its defence to avoid the ignominy of a hat-trick of defeats when it takes on an unbeaten Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Read More
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Vanspaul and Lukasz Gikiewicz
Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous
Chennaiyin FC’s season though has begun on an impressive note. They beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their season opener before also getting the better of NorthEast United FC 2-1. Against SC East Bengal though, they played out a goalless draw. Two wins and a draw from three matches mean they are the only undefeated team of the season now. They have seven points and are currently sitting at the fifth spot in the standings. Will their streak continue?
Well, for ATK Mohun Bagan the season began on a dominating note with back-to-back big wins over Kerala Blasters FC (4-2) and SC East Bengal (3-0). However, their campaign suffered two quick setbacks as they were crushed 1-5 by Mumbai City FC before they lost to Jamshedpur FC 1-2. Quite an eventful start. Two wins and as many defeats mean ATKMB have six points and are currently sixth in the standings.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the Indian Super League 2021-22, Match 25 to be played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC tonight at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
Against quality opposition in MCFC and JFC, the green-and-maroon brigade’s defence has been terribly out of shape, leaking seven goals in two matches. Their two national defenders Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose have failed to live up to the expectations in the absence of injured Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan, who has left for Croatian club Sibenik.
Habas would hope Tiri, the star Spanish central defender, plays the full 90 minutes, even as it seems a far-fetched reality as he is yet to gain full fitness. Chennayin FC have been the most resolute in their defence this season, letting in the least number of goals — two — from three matches. In such a scenario, Habas would look to rearrange his formation and may ring in a few changes with Michael Soosairaj a possibility in the left wing.
What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match?
The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.
How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Starting probable XIs
ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna
Chennaiyin FC probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.