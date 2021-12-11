Home / News / Football / ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva Bends One in to Equalise, FCG 1-1 BFC
ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva Bends One in to Equalise, FCG 1-1 BFC

Check here ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC. (Pic Credit: ISL)

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Follow here all the live updates from FCG vs BFC ISL match today.

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: One-sided affair so far in Bambolim but the scoreline is just 1-0. FC Goa have created a number of chances but have not made the most of them. Read More

Dec 11, 2021 22:14 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

40’| Cleiton Silva is screaming lungs out! A long ball was played forward as  Cleiton Silva gave it a chase. Dheeraj too went for the ball as he charged out of the box but then tracks back and catches the ball just inside the box. Not according to Cleiton though!

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 22:11 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

36’| What on earth was that? Alan Costa plays a back pass to Gurpreet and he scuffles that, takes a turn and somehow clears it. Devendra was rushing forward, could have easily been the second goal.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 22:06 IST

YELLOW CARD: Roshan Naorem

32’| Bengaluru FC yongster Roshan Naorem is the latest player to be booked by the ref.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 22:05 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

29’| Edu Bedia now escapes a yellow for a late challenge. A foul was given not a yellow card. Water break is called.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 22:02 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

28’| Another good move by FC Goa players as they get the ball out of their half and feeds it towards Edu Bedia. The FC Goa skipper controls the ball, waits for Devendra to beat the offside trap as he plays a through pass. Devendra collects and plays a square ball looking for a FC Goa player but none was there.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:58 IST

Cleiton Lucky to Escape a Yellow

24’| A very late challenge by Cleiton Silva on Edu Bedia but he somehow excapes a yellow card.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:57 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

20’| It has been all FC Goa so far, they have created chances, scored the goal, albeit not through their own player and have retained possession. A lot need to be done by BFC players if they want to win this game.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:51 IST

Sunil Chhetri Misses an Open Goal

17’| Sunil Chhetri who is at cusp of another milestone misses a sitter. An open goal and Sunil Chhetri hits it over.

 

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:48 IST

Ashique Kuruniyan Own Goal Sees FC Goa 1-0 Ahead

16’| FC Goa are ahead! Looks like it is an own goal. Great work from Devendra who controlled the ball and dashed towards goal and fired a powerful shot which Gurpreet saves but the deflection hits Ashique and goes in the back of the net.

FC GOA 1-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:48 IST

YELLOW CARD: Glan Martins

13’| First booking of the night and it is FC Goa’s Glan Martins.

FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:47 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

11’| Having tried three-four times from close quarters, Jorge Ortiz now decides to try his luck from distance but a comfortable for Gurpreet.

FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:45 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

9’| How are FC Goa not ahead? They are knocking at the gates but have been so far unable to find the key. Ortiz delivers a brilliant ball from the right flank. The cross took a deflection and went past Devendra arriving in the middle.

FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:43 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

8’| A rare chance for Bengaluru FC as a loose pass activates BFC’s counter. Jayesh then fires a ball from the left but Dheeraj does well to catch the ball, under pressure by Cleiton.

Dec 11, 2021 21:40 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

6’| Ashique Kuruniyan makes a mess of a clearance as FC Goa win a freekick. Edu Bedia steps up with his favoured left foot and tries to catch Gurpreet at the first post but the India international GK was alert.

FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:37 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

5’| Some mesmeric footwork from Ortiz as he dances past a few Bengaluru Fc players into the box and drills a low cross but there’s no other FC Goa player in the middle and Gurpreet grabs the ball without any problem.

FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:35 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

3’| FC Goa has taken the initiative in the match and they strung a few good passes to test BFC defenders. A second ball fell for Edu Bedia on the right flanl and the FC Goa skipper tries to shoot from distance but it is wayward.

FC GOA 0-0 BENGALURU FC

Dec 11, 2021 21:33 IST

KICK OFF

1’| And we are underway in Bambolim. FC Goa start from left to right

Dec 11, 2021 21:28 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

The players are out and now it’s time for the Indian national anthem. Bengaluru FC will be playing in their white strip, while Fc Goa in their orange one.

Dec 11, 2021 21:03 IST

FC Goa Starting XI: Unchanged Team for the Gaurs

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

Bengaluru FC Starting Line-up: Sunil Chhetri Makes His 100th BFC Appearance

BFC starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: H2H Record

In the nine head to head matches played between these two sides, Bengaluru FC have been victorious on five occasions, while FC Goa have claimed bragging rights in two of those. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC

The Blues have lost three, won once and shared the spoils in the remaining one of the last five competitive matches. It has been their worst ever start in the Hero ISL, and have collected just four points so far and find themselves at the ninth spot in the points table, just ahead of FC Goa and SC East Bengal.
Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: FC Goa

The club has won just two of their last five competitive matches, while they ended up on the losing side on the remaining three occasions. However, they did taste success earlier in the season, in the 2021 Durand Cup, which they won with a 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the final.
Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

The Gaurs finally registered their first victory after edging past SC East Bengal in a seven-goal thriller in the previous game. On the other hand, the Blues are yet to win since their first match of the season, losing to Hyderabad FC by a solitary goal in the previous game.
Dec 11, 2021 06:50 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of Indian Super League season 8 match number 26. This is the second match of the night and FC Goa and Bengaluru FC face each other in this clash of heavyweights.

PREVIEW

FC Goa will look to hold on to the momentum against a lowly Bengaluru FC when they cross swords in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The game is a 21:30 hrs kickoff and promises to be a mouth-watering contest with both teams on the wrong side of the table, but not exactly in the same frame of mind.

Goa snapped a three-game losing streak to record their first win of the campaign against SC East Bengal in their previous encounter. The Juan Ferrando coached Gaurs won 4-3 in a topsy-turvy game with Alberto Noguera netting a brace.

Goa have been shaky at the back but in the last match, the attack looked sharp with Edu Bedia joining the ranks and Jorge Ortiz also finding his mojo.

Bengaluru, on the contrary, lost their previous two games and haven’t looked in good shape.

Bengaluru lost to Hyderabad FC 0-1 in their last game and are placed ninth in the points table, one above Goa who are in tenth position.

Barring Cleiton Silva, the Blues have lacked the spark they usually have.

What time will FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match?

The match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC probable XIs

FC Goa probable starting XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Bengaluru FC probable starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.