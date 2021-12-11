PREVIEW

FC Goa will look to hold on to the momentum against a lowly Bengaluru FC when they cross swords in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The game is a 21:30 hrs kickoff and promises to be a mouth-watering contest with both teams on the wrong side of the table, but not exactly in the same frame of mind.

Goa snapped a three-game losing streak to record their first win of the campaign against SC East Bengal in their previous encounter. The Juan Ferrando coached Gaurs won 4-3 in a topsy-turvy game with Alberto Noguera netting a brace.

Goa have been shaky at the back but in the last match, the attack looked sharp with Edu Bedia joining the ranks and Jorge Ortiz also finding his mojo.

Bengaluru, on the contrary, lost their previous two games and haven’t looked in good shape.

Bengaluru lost to Hyderabad FC 0-1 in their last game and are placed ninth in the points table, one above Goa who are in tenth position.

Barring Cleiton Silva, the Blues have lacked the spark they usually have.

What time will FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, December 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match?

The match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC probable XIs

FC Goa probable starting XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Bengaluru FC probable starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

