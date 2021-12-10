ISL 2021-22 Live Score, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: OFC Hope to Bounce Back, NEUFC Aim to Continue Improvement

Placed fifth in the points table with six points from three games, the Kiko Ramirez-coached side have all to play for on the morrow as a win will catapult them back among the top four teams.

Ramirez said it was a hard week for his team as few players have muscle injuries. Jonathas Cristian was not available in the last game.

Asked about his status, coach Kiko Ramirez said: “He is improving. He is coming to training. But we need to wait till the last minute to take a call on him.”

NorthEast United, meanwhile, rode on goals from Rochharzela and Khassa Camara to log their first three points of the season. The Highlanders have four points from four matches and are placed eighth in the points table.

Camara scored in the dying minutes of the match to hand his side a win against FC Goa and the manner of the victory should boost the team’s morale. NorthEast United will miss the services of Federico Gallego who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury he picked up in the match against Chennaiyin last week.

The Uruguayan had played an influential role in NorthEast United’s runs to the semi-finals in the past.

ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC starting probable XIs

Odisha FC probable playing XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Javier Hernandez

NorthEast United FC probable playing XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (C, GK), Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia, V.P. Suhair

What time will Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will take place on Friday, December 10, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

