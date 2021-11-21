ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC Preview: Can the Islanders Repeat Last Season’s Success?

>Mumbai City FC are coming into the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) having done the double. The Islanders won their first-ever ISL title and achieved both that and the Shield. After the history-making season, the City Group-owned Mumbai will go again, looking to do a repeat of the golden season. However, they have undergone a few major changes in their personnel – coach Sergio Lobera and forward Adam Le Fondre leaving and star players Hugo Boumous and Amrinder Singh moving to rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. With Des Buckingham taking charge of the team, he will have the responsibility of delivering well again with the City Group expectation and pressure behind.

STRENGTHS

Mumbai City FC’s strength lies in their set of foreigners. They have Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh and Igor Angulo to lead the team and provide quality in all the three areas of the pitch.

They have good Indian players in Rowllin Borges, Apuia and Bipin Singh to mingle with the foreign strength and hold the understanding in the team. Overall, Mumbai have a balanced team and can move up the pitch in a coordinated manner.

WEAKNESS

Mumbai City FC have lost two major stars in Boumous and Amrinder. Not having Amrinder between the sticks means they lose the solidity and physicality in that position. Nawaz is good with his feet but lacks the physicality and will always be prone to a few fatal errors.

Boumous’ loss to any team would be massive and given the way he and Le Fondre combined on top, Mumbai City will need its current crop to be at their best to match that level.

ISL 2020-21 PERFORMANCE

The previous season was a golden one for Mumbai City FC where they finished on top of the table in the league stage and then beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the final to win the title as well. Mumbai City FC played in a typical Sergio Lobera manner last season to storm their way to the top

>Position: 1st

>Wins: 12

>Draws: 4

>Losses: 4

>Points: 40

MOST NOTABLE NEW SIGNINGS

>Igor Angulo: Angulo was one of the top scorers in the league last season and even won the Golden Boot. He was always hanging around the goal and was extremely good at converting the chances he got. While Le Fondre was a more flexible striker, Angulo is a guarantee for goals.

HISTORY IN ISL

Mumbai City FC have had a mixed history in the ISL, where they have reached the playoffs three times in seven seasons. Mumbai City FC have seen their coaches change every two seasons and then Sergio Lobera came to take them to the double but leave just after.

CHANCES/PREDICTION

Mumbai City FC will definitely make the playoffs but may not be able to win either of the ISL Shield and title.

SQUAD

>Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.

>Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai.

>Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia (Apuia).

>Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

